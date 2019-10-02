Utah agency enters agreement for renewable energy
Utah Municipal Power Agency announced Monday it has entered into an agreement with sPower, a Salt Lake City based renewable energy producer to provide renewable clean power to six Utah cities.
The new solar project will be constructed in Juab County and provide 80 MWac energy for for UMPA member cities, including Provo, Spanish Fork, Nephi, Salem, Manti and Levan. The project, Clover Creek Solar represents a capital expenditure of approximately $80 million, according to a press release. Clover Creek Solar will be located on approximately 560 acres on the west side of the Mona Reservoir in Juab County.
“This solar project is wonderful news for Provo and UMPA member cities and will offer a dependable and sustainable energy source for residents and businesses in my district,” Congressman John Curtis said. “I want to continue the dialogue of a diverse national energy strategy, which includes renewables like solar, while improving our environment and air quality for a sustainable future. Clover Creek Solar is a great example of how to protect the environment and provide clean energy to our local cities, while also providing jobs and a positive economic impact to rural Utah.”
The press release states that during the four to six months needed for construction, Clover Creek Solar will employ approximately 300 construction workers, boosting local wages and providing a positive impact to the local economy, even for a short period of time. sPower operates over 1,650 MW of wind and solar power at facilities across the United States. Clover Creek Solar will be the company’s first utility scale project developed in Utah.
Dominion Energy requests natural gas rate increase
Dominion Energy Utah has requested a $16.3 million increase in its Utah natural gas rates, according to a press release. If the Public Service Commission of Utah approves the request, the typical residential customer’s monthly bill will increase by about 96 cents, or 1.84%, the press release states, beginning Oct. 1, 2019.
Dominion Energy and the Public Service Commission use third-party forecasts of natural gas prices to estimate how much the utility’s rates should be adjusted to cover anticipated costs of buying natural gas for customers. These forecasts are done at least twice in a year.
According to the press release, these costs are passed on to customers with no markup and have no impact on the utility’s profits; the “pass-through” adjustments simply enable Dominion Energy to change rates to reflect changes in gas supply and other costs.
Dominion Energy Utah is a subsidiary of Virginia-based Dominion Energy and provides natural gas service to 1 million homes and businesses in Utah. For more information about the company visit http://www.dominionenergy.com/.
Walmart grocery delivery will be free through Oct. 31
Walmart is making its grocery delivery service free to all customers beginning Oct. 1 and running through Oct. 31. According to a press release, customers just need to enter the code HOMEFREE at checkout with a $50 minimum order and Walmart will waive the $7.95/$9.95 delivery fee.
Customers who want their groceries delivered can put in orders on the Walmart website or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, entering in their zip codes and then creating shopping lists. Customers select a time for their order to be delivered at checkout.
The press release states “highly trained” personal shoppers then select the freshest produce, meats and other items a customers has requested, and all Walmart grocery orders are backed by a freshness guarantee. Delivery partners then drive directly to the customer’s location during the one hour delivery window the customer chose.
Grocery delivery locations can be found on the Walmart website.