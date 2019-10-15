Red Cross and Wells Fargo install free smoke alarms across Utah
Home fires continue to be the biggest disaster threat facing families in Utah and across the country according to a press release from the American Red Cross. In response, the Red Cross partnered with Wells Fargo to install 473 smoke alarms in 332 homes across Utah.
The press release states that in addition to providing $50,000 in financial support, 132 Wells Fargo employees volunteered to install the smoke alarms in 11 Utah communities. According to the press release, the Red Cross responds to about 70,000 disasters across the country, more than 90% of which are fire-related.
“Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in home fires by half,” said Heidi Ruster, regional chief executive for the Utah Nevada Region of the Red Cross. “As a part of our Sound the Alarm Campaign to prevent, prepare for and respond to home fires, the Red Cross and its valued partners are truly having an impact in helping make Utahans safer. We are thrilled to have the support of Wells Fargo to help us carry out this life-saving mission.”
Matt Bloye, Wells Fargo bank president for the Utah North region, said this year was his first time participating in the smoke alarm installation event.
“We are proud to sponsor the effort to improve safety in the communities we call home,” Bloye said.
Learn more about home fire safety or how to volunteer by visiting http://SoundTheAlarm.org.
Utah is No. 3 most energy-efficient state in 48 states overall
October is National Energy Awareness Month. According to WalletHub, in 2019 Utah has ranked as the No. 3 most energy-efficient state in 48 states overall. Broken down, Utah ranks No. 1 for home energy efficiency, No. 9 for vehicle-fuel efficiency, and No. 23 for transportation efficiency.
WalletHub’s research focused on the financial impact of energy efficiency. Based on the average American household, which spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $2,109 on motor fuel and oil, the site compared auto- and home-energy efficiency in the U.S., excluding Alaska and Hawaii due to data limitations.
Other states ranking in the top 10 spots overall are New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Connecticut. The least energy-efficient states overall are South Carolina, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Georgia, Texas, Kentucky and Oklahoma.
View the full study on the WalletHub website.