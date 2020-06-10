The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce issued a statement to members Wednesday morning announcing that it would be canceling its events for the remainder of the year as well as suspending operations until further notice.
In the statement released to members, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce cited the three-month coronavirus pandemic as a major contributor to its decision.
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce said it has experienced negative impacts from the routine disturbances caused by the pandemic, much like thousands of small businesses across the nation.
“The needs of the business community have shifted many times over this time and we are experiencing one of those shifts now,” said Utah Valley Chamber Board Chair Chris Yadon.
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, initially called the Provo Chamber of Commerce, was founded in September of 1887 in Provo, starting with two members and quickly climbing to 60 within its first year.
Almost 100 years later, Orem and Provo combined their chambers to create the Provo/Orem Chamber of Commerce, which remained in operation for over 30 years before becoming the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2010, expanding to include the 25 cities in the Utah Valley.
The goal of the chamber is to build community relationships, advocate for principle-based public policy and promote business and community growth and development.
While some businesses are finding themselves back on their feet, the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce announced that it will be suspending operations until the pandemic begins to stabilize.
The Utah Valley Chamber Board of Directors will continue to work to develop a plan to help support businesses, collaborate with political leadership and encourage growth in Utah Valley.
“During the temporary suspension of chamber operations, the chamber Board of Directors will focus on understanding the current shift and how we can best serve the business community as it continues to evolve,” Yadon said.
Within the announcement, the board of directors also reported the departure of president and CEO Rona Rahlf, director of public policy and business development Nic Dunn, and office manager and event coordinator Katie Christensen from the organization.
Due to the continuing health concerns related to the community spread of COVID-19, the Utah Valley Chamber also announced the cancellation of all 2020 events, offering a number of avenues for ticket holders to take in light of the recall.
Ticket holders and sponsors can request a refund by emailing info@thechamber.org before June 26, although the Utah Valley Chamber has welcomed its members to donate the money spent on the tickets to the entity.
Donated funds associated with tickets will be used to cover the nonrefundable costs the chamber accrued when planning the 2020 events, including covering the reservation of various venues, caterers and entertainment companies, according to the statement.