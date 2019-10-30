Smith's Food and Drug, a subsidiary of Kroger, announced the supermarket chain will now accept Visa credit card payments, reversing an unpopular decision made earlier this year.
In March, Smith's Food and Drug stores reported Visa charged retailers "excessive interchange and network fees" that drove up food prices, according to a press release.
At the time, Kroger officials called Visa "unfair" for charging the highest fees among other credit card companies, and Visas were no longer accepted after April 1.
A recent email sent to customers stated all associated chain stores will now accept Visa credit cards along with Mastercard, American Express, Discover and all other debit and HSA cards.
"Kroger now accepts Visa credit cards at all our family of stores including Smith’s and Foods Co.,” said Smith’s Food and Drug corporate affairs manager Aubriana Martindale.
She did not state why the company decided to accept credit card payments again. Other forms of credit payment and Visa debit were still accepted after the change in April, the press release stated.
Smith's Food and Drug currently operate 55 stores in Utah, with seven in Utah County, and at least 100 other locations throughout the west.