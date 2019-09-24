Vivint Internet launches 5G service, breaks from Smart Home
Vivint Internet announced Tuesday the commercial launch of its next generation home internet service in the Salt Lake metro area. According to a press release, the internet service will provide “dedicated broadband.”
Launching in the Salt Lake metro area comes after Vivint Internet completed a successful pilot program in Lehi using the service’s wireless “mesh” network which provided 5G gigabit-class experience in customer’s homes, the press release state. Vivint Internet is the most recent “spin off” company from Vivint Smart Home, following in the footsteps of Vivint Solar.
According to the press release, Vivint Internet’s infrastructure model allows high speed internet to be easily installed without the need for neighborhood “towers.” The press release explains it works by connecting dark fiber with “virtually unlimited capacity” into small towers installed on commercial buildings. The towers than rout to neighborhoods through strategically chosen “hub” homes, using hardware the press release describes as “the size of a normal salad bowl.” The hub homes then provide internet to the surrounding neighborhood via a 5G, wireless mesh network.
“We have found a way to bring ultra-fast, unlimited internet service to communities without having to spend billions on infrastructure,”said Mike Hart, CEO of Vivint Internet. “By using the latest dark fiber and wireless technologies, we have built a faster, more affordable, and rapidly scalable platform that was designed from the ground up with the customer in mind.”
The press release states that once a main tower is a established, a surrounding neighborhood can have fiber-grade internet. Vivint Internet intend to continue building neighborhood networks in Utah, as well as explore additional regions throughout the country, according to the press release.
Utah State Tax Commissioners name new public info officer
The Utah State Tax Commissioners announced Tuesday Tammy Kikuchi will become the new public information officer, replacing Charlie Roberts. who will retire on October 1.
Kikuchi currently works as the marketing director for Hughes General Contractors of North Salt Lake.
“It is a privilege and a great honor to be asked to serve as public information officer for the State Tax Commission,” Kikuchi said. “I am excited to work in the public sector again in this new and challenging position.”
Kikuchi began her career at KSL Radio and has previously worked as the communications director for Gov. Jon M. Huntsman and as the public information officer for the Utah Department of Natural Resources.
“We are excited to have Tammy rejoin state government service with the Tax Commission,” Commission Chair John L. Valentine said. “Her energy and media experience will be relied upon by the Commissioners and our executive team to help the public understand state tax issues.”
The Tax Commission employs 737 people and administers all state tax laws as well as supervising motor vehicle titles, licenses and enforcement. According to a press release, the commission collects and distributes about $10 billion in annual state revenues and serves in the appeals role of property valuation.
Utah Operation Lifesaver hosts Rail Safety event in Orem
Utah Operation Lifesaver is encouraging Utahns to take part in Rail Safety week, which began Sept. 22 and goes until this Saturday. The week aims to remind people to keep themselves safe around railroad tracks. According to a press release, within the last 10 years in Utah there were 134 crashes resulting in 28 fatalities and 40 injuries.
“One death is far too many, our goal is always zero incidents, fatalities, and injuries,” Vern Keeslar, State Coordinator for Utah Operation Lifesaver, said. “We hope this week of education will remind drivers of their responsibility and result in increased safety for everyone using our world class transportation systems here in Utah.”
The organization will host a transit safety day at the Orem FrontRunner station Thursday morning, giving out “See Tracks? Think Train!” water bottles, key chains and pens. The organization itself is based out of Lehi.