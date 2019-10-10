Vivint to sponsor ‘sensory-friendly’ museum experiences
This Monday, Vivint Smart Home and The Leonardo Museum of Creativity and Innovation announced a partnership to offer a more inclusive museum experience for individuals of all abilities and their families. For the next year, The Leonardo Museum will host Sensory-Friendly Mondays on the first Monday of every month from 3-5 p.m, sponsored by Vivint.
The joint initiative includes specialized programming an curriculum for visitors with sensory processing sensitivities and other neurodevelopmental challenges. Aside from the sensory-specific programming developed with help from the DDI Vantage Early Head Start program, the museum will also turn down the lights and reduce noise. Admission for individuals with sensitivity processing and their families is also free.
“We want to make curiosity and innovation accessible to all by providing a monthly event for those with sensory processing differences to have a fun, enjoyable and interactive learning experience,” said Alexandra Hesse, executive director of The Leonardo Museum. “Making The Leonardo accessible to the community is at the core of our mission, and we’re incredibly grateful to Vivint Smart Home for helping make this kind of programming possible through their generous support.”
Sensory bags equipped with noise-cancelling headphones, fidget tools, maps, guides and verbal cue cards will be available for checkout at the admissions desk, as well as a limited number of weighted lap pads available upon request.
Partnership to link St. Elizabeth Healthcare, doTerra
St. Elizabeth Healthcare announced a partnership with doTerra Tuesday in the development and implementation of a Center for Integrative Oncology within St. Elizabeth’s new Cancer Center opening in Edgewood, Kentucky next fall.
“When the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center opens next fall, it will include nearly an entire floor of the building that is dedicated to the holistic, patient-centered approach to care known as integrative oncology,” said Garren Colvin, president and chief executive officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We want patients (and their caregivers) to have as much support and access to resources as possible under one roof.”
The doTerra Center for Integrative Oncology will include more than 8,400 square feet on the first floor of the cancer center, meant to provide a “calming space with holistic care options” as a complement to St. Elizabeth’s medical care, according to a press release. Holistic care options will include the use of doTerra essential oils in aromatherapy, yoga, meditation and a spa-like atmosphere for patients undergoing cancer treatment, the press release states.
According to the press release, experts at St. Elizabeth Healthcare will also conduct clinical trial related to complementary and alternative medicine to provide evidence-based options to patients for managing symptoms, in line with doTerra’s dedication to advancing the filed of essential oils through research partnerships with clinical scientists, medical professionals and more.
The partnership kicked off with a donation of $5 million to the St. Elizabeth Foundation Cancer Center Community Campaign from doTerra.
“doTerra is honored to join St. Elizabeth Healthcare in supporting patients undergoing cancer treatment,” said David Hill, founding executive, scientific and healthcare initiatives, of doTerra. “Going through chemotherapy, radiation and other related treatments are challenging experiences. We are pleased to help bring support to these individuals through the doTerra Center for Integrative Oncology during their healing journey.”
Provo ranks in top 10 US cities where businesses started
According to a recent AdvisorSmith study, Provo ranked in the top 10 big cities where Americans start the most businesses, coming in right on the edge at No. 10.
The study focused on businesses that employ at least one paid employee, excluding entities like financial or real estate holding companies. According to the study, the U.S. has approximately 6 million businesses with at least one paid employee, and the average rate of business creation in 2018 was 2.3 new businesses per 1,000 population. Provo’s business creation rate was 2.8 new businesses created per 1,000 people, almost 18% higher than the national average.
Nationwide, Provo ranked No. 42, with around 11,000 businesses in Provo with at least one employee.
Other Utah cities that made the rankings included Salt Lake City as the No. 2 large city, St. George as the No. 3 midsize city, and Logan as the No. 8 small city.