On Wednesday, Young Living announced that their CEO and co-founder, Mary Young, was named to Utah Business Magazine’s 2020 CEOs of the Year list.
The award recognizes a number of areas surrounding executives, including sound business judgement, sustainable business practices and those who support their communities.
“It is an honor to have been recognized among my fellow award recipients who are all great examples of the entrepreneurial spirit leading Utah and our communities,” Young said in a press release. “I want to acknowledge the passion and drive by which everyone at Young Living lives. I have wonderful executives in the office with whom I work, and together our goal is to inspire others to reach their full potential.”
As far as sustainability goes, Young Living is a member of the Utah Sustainable Business Coalition, a group of businesses looking into better business practices with regards to minimizing their waste, carbon footprint and other sustainability focuses.
This is also an important aspect of the essential oil powerhouse, which is looking to become more sustainable in terms of their supply chain as their products come directly for the earth, according to Young Living’s Director of Sustainability Deven Patten.