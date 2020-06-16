While local restaurants are making an effort to bounce back after being forced to close in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Zions Bank actively encouraged its cardholders to support small businesses negatively impacted by closures.
In response to the health crisis, Zions Bank launched an initiative to encourage its cardholders to support local restaurants through patronage, offering a 10% cash back incentive for purchases made at restaurants or catering companies.
Any purchase from an eating establishment was included in the 10% cash back incentive, including ordering food or buying a gift card. The incentive began on March 27 and continued through May 31.
During that time, Zions Bank credit card holders spent over $760,000 at Utah County restaurants.
Cardholders also were rewarded with more than $76,000 in cash back payments. During the nine-week promotion, Idaho and Utah cardholders spent about $4.8 million at local restaurants, and Zions Bank paid patrons $480,000 in cash back rewards.
Rob Brough, Zions Bank executive vice president of marketing and communications, said this initiative began in response to the COVID-19 crisis when the entity’s administrators saw about 68,000 Utah restaurant and food service employees lose their jobs and about half of the state’s restaurants were forced to close temporarily.
“We really wanted to do what we could to support these establishments,” he said. “The whole effort was to try to encourage our cardholders to support our local restaurants who were being particularly hard hit by this pandemic.”
Zions Bank, Brough said, sees small businesses as the lifeblood of the nation’s economy, which spurred the company into action, seeing dine-in restaurants and other food-related services take the brunt of the coronavirus impact.
Outside of the initiative, the bank also has been working with small business owners to help them secure funding through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Brough said.
“The intent of the program was to provide funding so that these small businesses could keep employees on their payroll and continue to operate,” he said. “Zions Bank has been very active in participating in the program.”
The Paycheck Protection Program offers small business owners access to loans up to two-and-a-half times the average amount required to maintain their monthly payroll expenses in 2019 with no collateral or personal guarantees required.
Businesses with 500 employees or fewer can use funds from the program for payroll, rent or utilities. The funds are guaranteed through a bank or credit union and overseen by the Small Business Administration.
If the funds awarded to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program are used correctly, businesses can have all or a portion of their loans forgiven by the end of an eight-week period, which ends in June.
Brough said the bank has helped small business owners secure 25% of the total funds available in the state of Utah, helping to keep over 26,000 food service employees employed during the pandemic in Idaho and Utah.
Since the end of the cash back incentive on May 31, Brough said Zions Bank is still seeing cardholders spending more at local restaurants. He said he hopes the bank’s initiative helped many of the 600 Utah County restaurants that received cardholders’ patronage get through tough times.
In March, he said, Zions Bank saw some restaurants reporting sales dipping to as low as 10%-20%, and while spending is still not back to normal, current dining volumes are at 75% of what they were before the pandemic.
Even with the end of the promotion, Brough said the bank is seeing restaurants beginning to report sales that are almost at a normal level.