Utahns are less confident about economic future
The most recent Zions Bank Utah Consumer Attitude Index, which surveys 500 Utah households, found that while Utahns are increasingly confident in job availability — at 65% in August, the second highest number recorded since the Consumer Attitude Index began in 2011 — they’re feeling pessimistic about job availability and business conditions six months from now. Five percent more Utahns think there will be fewer jobs available six months from now.
Despite growing concerns about future job availability, the index found 36% of Utahns feel their household income could actually be higher six months from now.
“Utahns continue to feel confident about their personal economic situation, while also expressing increasing uncertainty regarding the broader economy,” Scott Anderson, Zions Bank president and CEO, said. “The fact that so many Utahns feel confident in their future household income shows that despite uncertainty about the future, they do not necessarily see conditions getting worse.”
Randy Shumway, chairman and partner of Cicero Group, which partners with Zions Bank to survey Utah households, said job and income growth is still strong in Utah and should remain so. Although national “economic turbulence” may affect asset values, Shumway said, at least for the time being it isn’t expected to affect positive employment conditions in Utah.
MX hires new, first Chief Revenue Officer
Lehi-based MX, a data platform for banks, credit unions and other fintech companies, announced this week the hiring of Shane Evans as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer.
Evans formerly worked as the SVP of Sales at Qualtrics. According to a press release, he will be responsible for revenue-generation strategy and execution for the company, and leading and scaling rapidly growing sales and partnership teams. The press release states Evans played a critical role in the growth and expansion of a Qualtrics global sales team, which culminated in the company’s record-breaking $8 billion acquisition by SAP.
“Shane Evans brings a wealth of sales leadership experience and a proven track record of building world-class teams and driving record growth that will be critical in the next phase of growth at MX,” Ryan Caldwell, CEO of MX, said. “With MX having just raised $100M while being cash flow positive and profitable, Shane will dramatically accelerate MX’s efforts to build a world-class organization and further scale MX’s market leadership. Through the entire process of getting to know Shane, it’s been clear he strongly reflects MX’s mission and values and will be a natural fit at MX.”
Evans also expressed excitement at joining the MX executive team.
“The innovation that I have seen at MX, coupled with a monumental digital transformation in the fintech industry, generated a once in a lifetime opportunity for growth at MX that I’m thrilled to be part of,” he said. “Together with the executive team, we will build a global sales and partnership organization focused on helping organizations of all sizes improve the lives of their customers and empower the world to be financially strong.”
Orem supply chain company wins two awards
Orem-based Avetta, a provider of supply chain risk management software that connects organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, announced this week the company has won two notable awards.
First, Avetta won a Gold Stevie from the International Business Awards in the supply chain management category. Second, it was named as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2019 by SupplyChainBrain.
“We are honored to win these awards, but the real winners are our customers,” John Herr, CEO of Avetta, said. “This recognition motivates everyone at Avetta to keep finding ways to help our clients find qualified contractors, so they can reduce risks and keep their employees safe every day they work.”
The International Business Awards accepts nominations from public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small companies. This year it received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories, according to a press release; there were a total of 4,000 nominations this year submitted for consideration.
The press release states SupplyChainBrain is the world’s most comprehensive supply chain management information resource, providing recommendations about thousands of suppliers. Avetta was one of 100 chosen for a variety of positive reasons, summed up by customers as, “They (Avetta) have really impacted our safety and compliance for the better,” according to the press release.