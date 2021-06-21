Jess Gainer and her family fled Houston, Texas, when hurricanes Katrina and Rita hit the Gulf Coast in 2005. After losing the family business and home, the Gainers lived in a recreational vehicle and then in a tent with three children.
The Gainers worked their way back from those setbacks to buy a home, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
In 2021, Gainer’s husband became very ill and, in response, her brothers-in-law decided to take steps that would ensure some security and preparedness with regard to emergencies. They got together and bought Ready Supply Foods, inviting Gainer to be a part of helping people be prepared for when emergencies come.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Gainer said the company believes it opened people’s eyes to unpredictable circumstances where added food storage could help out.
“It’s with all of this background and understanding of emergencies coming when unexpected, the only thing you can do is prepare,” Gainer said. “We sell the food because we think it tastes good, it’s healthy, and we know that when emergencies come the one thing that can help is having food and stuff that you’ll actually enjoy eating. It’s as much of a mental health thing as it is a physical health thing when those emergencies come, because if I have food that I like that is one less thing I have to stress about during difficulties.”
When asked about freeze-dried foods and doomsday preppers, Gainer chuckled and said that outdoors backpackers, hikers, outdoor enthusiasts and more are beginning to find a place for freeze-dried food in their backpacks.
Gainer, who frequently recreates outdoors, says the meals are an easy option due to the 25-year shelf life and ease of preparation. With some boiling water mixed in, the meals take about 20 minutes to rehydrate, making it easy and convenient for outdoor activities and families.
With regard to what separates Ready Supply Foods from other freeze-dried food producers, Gainer pointed to some basing caloric contents on a 1,300- or 1,600-calorie-per-day diet. For Ready Supply Foods, that caloric content is based on a 2,000-calorie-per-day diet.
Her message to people who might not be planning for the next emergency is simple: Be prepared.
“I have been in places where we didn’t have any money saved, we didn’t have any food storage or the ability to make the next step,” Gainer said. “At those times, we’ve had to wait on people’s kindness. But through all that we have gone through, we have tried to keep a positive attitude and help where we can. The one thing that really said what we are trying to do is, we want to help people prepare for the tough times that will come. They will come and it’s not if it will come, it’s when it will come.”
During one of Gainer’s experiences in which they were short on money, her family had some people show up to drop off Christmas presents for the children. They were all thrilled with the amazing gifts, since the family was only going to buy two per child, and Gainer’s 5-year-old son was ecstatic.
Following that experience, the Gainers made a decision that while it is awesome to be the receiver of acts of kindness, they wanted to be the ones to give to others moving forward. Ready Supply Foods is a way that Gainer feels like she can do just that.
While this adventure for Gainer is allowing her to provide some security for others, she said it is comforting to be able to work alongside her family in this endeavor.
“To be in a tough time myself right now and have my family right there by my side to make sure we have the support and things we need, it’s been a huge blessing,” Gainer said. “It’s been amazing to be able to work with my family and then see other people and help them, knowing that it might not be right now but there will be a day that they will be just as grateful as I am for my family because of what we provide for them.”
To learn more about the family-owned and -operated Highland business, visit http://readysupplyfoods.com. Gainer said the brand is currently starting to get brand ambassadors to help spread the word, with hopes that a Utah County storefront can be opened up in the near future.