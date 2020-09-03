It has been almost 10 years since Kia introduced its mid-sized sedan the Optima. Since then Kia has become one of the auto industry’s most significant growth and achievement stories. Since that time Kia has interrupted an industry that had not seen any great competitors come into the market -- in fact, it had seen a few actually leave.
Since that time, Kia has become a very competitive force, especially last year with the introduction of the new Kia Telluride, and SUV that still has to be bought through a waiting list at a dealer.
The new K5 will be taking the place of the Optima and shows Kia’s strong commitment to stay in the mid-sized sedan market, even as many buyers have migrated to SUVs. Leads us to wonder why try and reimagine the sedan? In Kia’s words, "Fueled by an unstoppable spirit to push harder and work smarter, Kia was determined to give it everything instead of giving up; completely rethinking the traditional sedan."
After getting a chance to virtually see the new K5 a couple of weeks ago, this is a stunning new vehicle to lay ones eyes on and even more important to note, it gets some awesome DNA enhancements from its older brother, the Stinger, in the power department.
The K5 comes with a new 2.5-liter turbocharged engine that produces 290 horsepower, with best-in-class torque ratings. This is mated to a new eight-speed automatic transmission, with a “wet” dual clutch. It also is set to be produced here in the U.S. at the West Point, Georgia, plant alongside the new Telluride.
There is also an AWD (all weather drive) version that will be available for those in climates such as Utah with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine that will produce 190 horsepower. This new system is front-wheel-drive based and is a first for Kia that will actively distribute torque between the front and rear wheels depending on the current road conditions.
On the technology side, the new Kia will come with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto -- this means no cords to get in the way when driving. There also will be a wireless charging station in the new K5 that has been deigned differently than most. Instead of having to lay one’s phone on a horizontal surface and hope the phone stays in place, there will be a drop-in charging station that will keep a cell phone held in place no matter what the driving conditions are. This system even comes with a cooling fan to help keep the phone cool while charging.
Taking a play out of Mercedes' book, there also will be a natural voice recognition system that will allow the driver to say things like, “Turn on the AC”, “Heat the steering wheel” or “ Turn the radio to 80s on 8.”
Safety wise, the K5 comes standard with the Kia Drive Wise system that includes Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance, Driver Attention Warning, and Lane Following Assist.
We are ecstatic that Kia is keeping the sedan alive, and look forward to seeing the all new K5 in person, as they are arriving at dealers now.