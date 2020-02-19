After officially filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Pier 1 Imports has announced the closure of three Utah locations, including one in Orem.
Pier 1 was founded with a single store in 1962, and in recent years, it was known as the retailer of unique home décor and accessories. At its peak, products were available in almost 930 Pier 1 stores in the U.S. and online.
The company announced in a statement Monday that it entered into a Plan Support Agreement with a majority of its loan lenders and is looking for a new buyer. In order to facilitate a new buyer, Pier 1 has voluntarily filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Eastern District of Virginia.
The company is also planning to use this process to complete the closure of up to 450 store locations, which it announced earlier this year. Pier 1 has already closed over 400 store locations and is in the process of closing two distribution centers. The closures include all locations in Canada.
These closures will also claim three of the company’s almost 10 locations in the state, including one in Utah County.
The Bank of America N.A., Wells Fargo National Association and Pathlight Capital LP has committed about $256 million to Pier 1 in debtor-in-possession financing, although it is contingent on court approval, according to the company’s statement. Along with the financing, the company expects cash flows from operations to support continued operations through the sale process of the company.
“In recent months, we have taken significant steps forward in our business transformation and cost-reduction initiatives,” Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said in a statement. “We have worked to establish an appropriately sized and profitable store footprint, operating structure and merchandise assortment that will enable Pier 1 to better serve our customers across store and online channels.”
Riesbeck said the company’s recent actions are intended to provide it with more time and financial flexibility in an attempt to unlock additional value for stakeholders.
Pier 1 announced that its sales had decreased 11.4% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, and net sales decreased 13.3% to $358.4 million compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The company experienced a net loss of $59 million in the last quarter.
“We will continue to serve our customers regardless of how and where they shop with the style, value and selection of merchandise they want as we move through this process, and we are committed to working seamlessly with our vendors and partners,” Riesbeck said.
Once approved by the court, the Chapter 11 filing will allow Pier 1 to pay wages and benefits and honor customer commitments in the ordinary course of business. The company will also have the authority to continue to pay vendors for all goods and services provided on or after the filing date.
Pier 1 has set a deadline for qualified bids to be on or around March 23.