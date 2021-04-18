It had been a number of years since we had the opportunity to get into a premium Volvo SUV with the Cross Country designation, so we did indeed look forward to a week with this new “Ute” as it were.
Being one of the few automakers not located in either the U.S. or Japan, we have always enjoyed the way Volvo has chosen to design its vehicles as there is always some kind of a uniqueness to them, and that always has our neighbors asking questions about our ride for the week.
The new V90 did not let us down in that department. Its shape defines it immediately as some kind of luxury SUV, with enough sedan left in its design, that it keeps heads turning and looking because it is outside of the stereotypical SUV look and shape.
Although it does not scream different as some the luxury models that we have had, Volvo has a much more subtle and less aggressive approach to luxury. Although the new Thor’s Hammer headlamps do indeed stand out during nighttime driving, again giving the V90 an aggressive appearance, but not entirely over the top.
Everywhere we went people just wanted to know who was the maker, and how much was the SUV, which for the high-end luxury that accompanied it, we felt that the base price of $54,900 was very reasonable.
Driving the Cross Country Volvo was even more exciting and even more engaging than some other brands we have had that cost much more. The engineers have equipped the SUV with what would seem to be a smaller engine, coming in at just 2.0 liters and four cylinders.
However, don’t let that size be the determining factor as Volvo added not only a turbocharger but also a super charger to the engine to increase horsepower to 312 and torque to 295 ft.-lbs. This was all mated with an eight-speed transmission and would propel the largest SUV Volvo currently makes to 60 in just 6 seconds.
For an SUV that weighs in at just over 4,000 pounds that is quite an accomplishment for the designers and engineers. We loved the smooth acceleration and ability to rocket off the line if we needed or pass quickly on the freeway that came in the V90 Cross Country.
After just over 500 miles of mixed driving for the week, we came in at a respectable 24.9 miles per gallon — again a great number for such a large SUV with no added hybrid technology. This included all kinds of freeway and city driving environments.
Adding to this set up was the electronic power-assisted steering, which made the Volvo handle like a much smaller SUV, again adding to our comfort, especially in tight parking situations and when at lower speeds around town and our neighborhood.
But inside is where the folks at Volvo have really exceeded themselves. Ever since we drove our first Volvo years ago, we were in agreement that its fleet definitely had the most comfortable seats in the industry, and we are still of that same opinion.
It is not that they have more or less options than others, there is just a little something that always adds to our comfort when seated in any of the their vehicles. It gets even better on extended journeys.
Our test ride also was equipped with the addition of the “Lounge Package” ($2,600) which was very aptly named as it basically turned the interior of the Volvo into a lounge. The seats were then clad in Nappa leather, heated and cooled in the front, had all kinds of adjustments including side bolstering and powered cushion extensions so that our legs would rest in complete comfort, as if they were not already comfortable enough!
But that was not the best part. The seats also came with an added massage function. Now there is no better way to enjoy a drive be it long or short than to have a seat that massages one’s back at the same time as adding heat. This alone really took the Volvo seats to a new level in our minds — and backs.
The new portrait design of the huge iPad-like touchscreen is set perfectly into the center dashboard to give easy access and use for either driver or passenger. The display is simple to understand and, keeping the most used items front and center, those being entertainment, phones and climate control.
Volvo was the first manufacturer to come out with such a large screen and have it has done a fantastic job keeping it subtle and blending well with the entire look of the inside cabin. We also loved the new 12.3-inch LED driving display that contains the speedometer, tachometer and other pertinent information.
Our test ride also was equipped with full-color heads-up display that would display speed, speed limit signs, radio and navigation when turned on. When available, this type of addition makes any vehicle so much safer with the drivers eyes never having to leave the road.
The V90 also came with a four-way climate control that allowed both backseat passengers to maintain their own climate and temperature levels. Our daughter Sadie enjoyed this feature the most every time she was with us for a ride.
Safety wise, the Volvo is completely equipped standard with adaptive cruise control, lane centering and departure features, blind spot monitors, forward collision braking and mitigation, rear cross path detection and braking, and adaptive headlamps. We were thrilled to see that these were all standard features and would come on any Cross Country model.
Comfort and luxury are the name of the game in the new 2021 Volvo V90 Cross Country and would make any mom or dad happy to be driving the family around in.
Base Price: $54,900
Price as Driven: $67,740