After beginning construction just two months ago, the new Dutch Bros location in Provo will be celebrating its grand opening on the final day of 2020.
The drive-thru coffee chain that originally started in Oregon has been expanding, making its way into Utah with the first store opening in May in St. George.
Now the chain has made its way into Northern Utah with shops in the Salt Lake area and the grand opening of the first in Utah County.
It has been a process for Matt Kilgore, the head of operation, who has been fully immersed in the beginning stages of the opening and will continue to be deeply involved afterward.
It started with close to 300 interviews in a span of two days. Those applicants for the positions were then cut down to about 90 and then down to 45.
After hiring was completed, a team of “mobsters” is brought in to teach the art of being a “broista” at the shop.
“Leading up to it (the grand opening) we are doing a lot of training as we’ve hired all our crew,” Kilgore said. “We’re just making sure that everything is in the right spot, where it needs to be, and prepping the shop for our ultimate success and preparation.”
The trainings involve two days in the shop followed up by additional instruction where new hires are shadowed for about two weeks until they pass their final test.
A big part of the training for the grand opening also involved health protocols and safety, especially given the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s pretty crucial to make sure we are doing everything we can to make sure our trainings are safe and comfortable, as well as our customers coming through understanding that we are taking every precaution we can to keep the crew safe so that we can keep the community safe as well,” Kilgore said.
When the extensive menu was brought up, Kilgore chuckled and said, “We have a few different items, I guess you could say.”
Crew members also need to know all of the various drinks and processes that go with making those drinks. Dutch Bros actually utilizes an app that includes training tools and breakdowns of the various drink components.
“The whole entire menu, we call it our manifesto, is all online there so they have that at their fingertips as far as a phone, iPad or tablet,” Kilgore said.
One thing that sticks out to many about Dutch Bros is the culture that comes with the shops.
The service is quick and the long lines are often not as long of a wait as people think. Kilgore added that he hopes to bring more to the Provo community with that culture.
“The one word that comes to my head, the culture I want to push for and teach is service,” Kilgore said. “I want to be the shop, I want to be the Dutch Bros that gets out in their community and serves. Not necessarily just in a way of volunteering their time but just being that person that is OK asking if somebody is doing all right through the window.”
He hopes workers will be open-hearted and -minded to add to a similar culture that already radiates through the Provo community, according to Kilgore.
While that extensive menu can be a challenge for new hires to memorize, it also can be a daunting task for first-time customers.
Kilgore said the new location in Provo, also the first in the county, will make it easy for first-time customers by showcasing three of the barista favorites.
This will be shown on large boards around the shop on top of the normal menu.
“We really simplify it and we simplify it down to each category,” Kilgore said. “We are a coffee shop first, but we also have iced and blended energy drinks, we have our frosts, we have our teas, our lemonades, our Italian sodas and more.”
The goal of this is to focus in on those who have never been to a Dutch Bros before. With the help of crew members, Kilgore was quick to mention that they want to serve the community with whatever they can think of.
When asked about the main theme he would like to get across to the community, Kilgore brought up the three core values that Dutch Bros lives by.
“Our main goal in the community as a coffee shop is speed, quality and service,” Kilgore said. “Those are the three core values that we stand by, that we strive for. More than that, we aren’t just here to serve the community, we want to be a part of the community. We are here to be a part of the community and live life with the community.”
The new store will open on Thursday at 1310 N. University Ave. with crew members looking to help people find drinks they will enjoy.