Matt Manges and his wife have been investing in property but wanted to transition that passion into a possible business venture. With his wife's passion for yoga in tow, the two had the idea to invest in a yoga studio.
As this is the couples' first work with a business, the decision was made to pursue the investment through franchising with YogaSix.
The main goal behind franchising and bringing a new yoga studio to Utah County was to service an area that is underrepresented in the yoga community, and the couple thought that Orem fit that goal.
“We’re really interested in the college population there with UVU and BYU," Manges said. "It just brings fresh, energetic energy to a yoga studio, so that’s why we were really interested in that area. It also seems like an up-and-coming area, with a lot of new apartment complexes going in and just a lot of growth and building going on there. We just want to be a part of it.”
What was once a former Smashburger on University Parkway, the space is being transformed into the studio. Located on the main thoroughfare in Orem, between the two universities and near the University Mall, Manges believes it is the perfect location for the new studio.
While the first location is currently in the works, Manges also mentioned that a second location in northern Utah County is in the plans with no specific location set in stone.
The studio is hoping to bring its energizing, empowering and modern take on yoga to Utah County. The classes, all of different temperatures and intensities, are accessible for those who have never tried yoga, while still being challenging for the more seasoned practitioners.
With the COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, Manges said that many of those who are signing up early for the studio are expressing a feeling of isolation as well as a pinned-up feeling from spending more time in their houses.
“Our goal is to create a safe and inviting community for people to get out of the house and do something," Manges said. "Yoga is a great way to take a mini-mental vacation from the day-to-day stress.”
Masks are mandatory for all in the studio until they reach their mats, which are socially distanced in the reduced capacity classes. UV light air filters in the ventilation system also recirculate the air in the studio and the spaces are deep cleaned after every class.
Construction on the studio is expected to be done in about a month and a half, with a soft opening near the end of April and the studio opening to the public in May. The new business will bring about 15 jobs to the area, which includes instructors as well as front desk staff.
YogaSix is currently offering 25% off memberships during its pre-sale and the discount is eligible for the life of the membership. To learn more, visit YogaSix.com/location/orem.