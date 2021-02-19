When NASA's Perseverance rover landed on Mars on Thursday afternoon, a live shot of the mission control center at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California showed people jumping for joy and celebrating.
Orem company MOXTEK had a similar viewing party, just without as many people. The company celebrated the landing as three items on the rover were made right here in Utah County.
But the truth is, MOXTEK is no stranger to having its products launched into space. This is the 10th time the company has had a product in space and it also has been a part of all five of the Mars rover projects.
“We are a small company, but we do some very unique things that are wanted for some of these projects," MOXTEK Senior Product Manager Shaun Ogden said. "The specific Mars Perseverance rover has three of our parts on it. It has an X-ray tube that generates X-rays, and we have two X-ray windows that are used with the detector system. The reason why Nasa and JPL use MOXTEK parts is that they are very durable, they are very robust, and they work well in remote areas on the Earth so they use them on Mars as well. They need reliability, they can’t have one of their parts fail, and so they use our parts because they are well known for that.”
One of the leading developers and manufacturers of optical and X-ray components, MOXTEK prides itself on having durable products.
NASA put MOXTEK to use on the first Mars rover in 1996 and Ogden said that when it finds a part that works well, NASA will keep going back to it. As a result, MOXTEK has found its way onto more space projects as time goes on.
One of Ogden's colleagues said it was cool to have a product the team worked on, touched and verified be on a different planet and ready to get to work.
One worker and X-ray tube engineer, Todd Parker, joked in a statement that his family thought his job was pretty boring until now.
“Part of it too is the excitement that this is such a cool thing to be a part of and the other is, it’s just beginning," Ogden said. "For us, there are different parts of this mission. One is to deliver the rover to Mars and the next one is now to drive around and look for evidence of past life.”
That is the main goal of the PIXL part of the rover, which contains MOXTEK's X-ray tube in it. Ogden said the tube works like a light bulb in a room, illuminating a blue jacket or some red shoes.
It does this with X-rays, shining them on rocks where NASA hopes to find signs of life. When the rock receives those X-rays, it will fluoresce an X-ray light back which allows the rover to identify the elements present. The main goal is to search for the building blocks of life.
As for future projects, Ogden said there are three that would send MOXTEK products to space. He wants community members to feel like a part of this as well, adding that they are a part of the support that makes these projects happen.