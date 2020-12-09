Tom and Sue Grassley, originally from California, graduated from Brigham Young University and began selling mylar balloons in malls around Utah. Little did they know, the business venture would turn into six Partyland locations across the state.
While making their start, the couple knew two things for sure: they did not want to work for anyone and wanted to have control over their lifestyle. This is what led to the balloon sales, which soon grew to selling cotton candy and popcorn at carnivals.
The venture then expanded to renting carnival machines out of their home, and after having their first child, they decided to settle down and open up shop in Springville.
The business, then known as Carnival Concessions on Main Street, continued to expand into six total locations around Utah.
A Facebook post on Partyland’s page talked about how the conversations at the dinner table would involve what was sold that day. While those conversations started out short, they soon grew longer and longer.
Forty-one years later, the Grassley’s are deciding to retire and close the original Partyland location in Springville. The St. George location is expected to remain open.
When asked about the decision to retire, Tom recalled a woman who had recently stopped him in the Partyland parking lot. She was talking about how her 12-year-old son won a birthday party giveaway from Partyland and still talks about the fun he had to this day.
When asked how old her son is now, she said he is 50.
“That’s why I’m retiring,” Tom said, jokingly.
Some of the best parts about running the store for Sue involved the customers and the smiles they had on their faces in the store.
“It was fun when you see the little parties, the mom’s are happy or the kids come in to try on their Halloween costumes and they become Superman,” Sue said.
For Tom, he most enjoyed hosting corporate events through Partyland. Employees would often put on carnivals and events for companies in Utah Valley, and Tom said those were always fun.
With the store closing, many customers took to social media to reminisce about their parties or events that were made possible by Partyland. Sue added the kind comments make her feel as if they left their mark on the community and left a great legacy while bringing joy to families and people.
“You don’t really think about that sometimes while you’re doing the day-to-day struggles,” Sue said. “When you hear people being so kind, it makes your work of 41 years worth it.”
Looking back on their over 40 years in business, the couple added they never imagined the business would grow to what it became.
Back in the day, Partyland was the only party store in the area, according to the Grassley’s, and a big factor of that growth was customer support. The key to that support was listening to the customers, Tom said.
It also helped that most of the supplies Partyland sold could not be found anywhere but Salt lake City during that time.
With the Springville location closing in the beginning of 2021, Sue said the thing she will miss most about the store is the relationships people built there.
“The kids that have worked here 20 years ago, they’re all still really good friends,” Sue said. “They make life long friends and I think that’s one of my favorite things about Partyland. It gives an opportunity for somebody to have a best friend.”
While there will be things the couple misses about the business, they are looking forward to spending more time with family and traveling — after the COVID-19 pandemic, of course — during retirement.
Sue laughed and said she hopes to make their home’s front yard look like somebody actually lives there. The couple, who hit their stride working together in Springville and raising a family, will no doubt have a great looking front yard going forward.