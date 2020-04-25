After Gov. Gary Herbert announced that public schools will remain closed through the rest of the school year, hundreds of high school seniors across the state found their most anticipated events and traditions canceled.
Jenna Parker began Macs a la Mode in Orem almost three years ago out of her home. She was a new mother with a 1-year-old child and an ambition to start something new. The business began with a few weekend pop-up shows around various communities across the state.
It wasn’t until October 2019 that Parker found the perfect permanent location that became the business’s storefront on State Street in Orem.
Parker and her husband grew up in Orem and, for all but a few years spent in Salt Lake County, they have lived in the area their entire lives. It made sense for them to open their business close to home.
“We settled where we know and where we’re comfortable,” Parker said.
Just a few days after Herbert announced the extension of the two-week soft closure for all schools in Utah until May 1, Parker was elbow-deep in macaron dough. The coronavirus hysteria had just begun, she said, and every decision felt unsure and no one entirely knew what was to come.
“I didn’t know if I was going to be here baking and there were going to be more earthquakes or there were going to be closures of businesses,” she said.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Macs a la Mode had to close its doors for one week before the macaron shop was able to open its doors once again after making a few adjustments.
One night after the re-opening a friend dropped by the shop, and Parker said that’s when she truly understood the impact the school closure is having on the students.
Her friend’s son is a senior at the high school Parker attended and participates in student government where he helps plan events such as prom and spirit week.
“He’s been planning all of these things that I got to do in high school,” she said. “Just hearing second-hand through his parents how hard that must be, and this was even before the news of school ending the rest of the year.”
That’s when Parker said she knew she had to do something.
The idea started as a local get-together at the shop or a movie night in the parking lot, but over time evolved into something bigger with the announcement of schools remaining closed throughout the remainder of the school year, which Herbert announced on April 14.
Since Parker started pursuing the idea of an all-Utah, seniors-only prom, several businesses and individuals have reached out asking how they can help.
Several DJ’s, caterers and a number of locations have reached out to provide their services for the event. A wedding planner has also reached out to offer the use of decorations she has and makeup artists have contacted Parker asking to provide their services to senior girls at no cost.
Students also are reaching out asking how they can help.
A group of sophomore students from Mountain View High School in Orem came forward offering their services to help organize the event so their senior friends and fellow classmates can enjoy one of their last traditions as high school students.
“It’s kind of just come together a little bit, but there are some things up in the air still,” she said.
With the uncertainty surrounding possible extensions to statewide closures, Parker said she hasn’t been able to schedule a date or time and because of this a number of other necessities are unable to confirm their availability.
In the meantime, Parker said she is hoping to gather more monetary donations, secure several food vendors, reserve a photographer or photo booth, and more to “help take this experience over the edge and make it really special.”
Anyone wanting to help participate in the organization of, offer services for or donate money to the event can contact Parker through the Macs a la Mode Instagram at @macsalamode or via email at macsalamode@gmail.com.