The newly announced Allegiant Air flight from Provo directly to Denver is already a major success, a sign that travel out of the Provo Airport is in high demand.
Due to the success, Allegiant has added even more flights into Denver. originally expected to be a seasonal route through February, it has extended flights through April due to the popularity.
“Denver is one of our top markets, just straight to Denver, so we’re happy to see that we have a connection back there again,” Provo City Airport Manager Steve Gleason said. “Reconnecting with Denver will be a big deal for us, it is our No. 1 market if you look at where people from Utah County are traveling, Denver is No. 1.”
Gleason sees those flights to Denver expanding in a similar fashion as the flights that were added to Mesa, Arizona. Travel will be twice a week to start and then the demand will act as a catalyst for more frequent flights.
Opportunities similar to the new flights to Denver are why the airport needs a new gate, and it is getting just that. That gate will allow airlines to take travelers out of Provo and into other markets.
“The growth is all there, everything is there ready to explode,” Gleason said. “We just need the economy to get moving again and coronavirus to be finished. Provo has been the No. 1 station for Allegiant all through coronavirus. Our load factors are still and have remained in the 90s while the rest of the country was in the 40s and the 10s in percent of seats sold. Provo has continued to be a strong market.”
Hilarie Grey, managing director of Corporate Communications at Allegiant, backed this up in an email. She said that flights out of Provo, particularly to Phoenix, have shown, “relative strength even through the pandemic.”
With air travel thriving during a pandemic, more airlines could be looking to expand into the market, giving a real economic boost to the area.
Gleason said that one daily flight into Provo with 150 passengers on it would bring $15 million in added revenue to the local economy.
With the county growing as fast as it is, businesses expanding into the area, multiple sought-after universities being located nearby and other opportunities attracting travelers, there is the potential for even more of a positive boost in air travel on the horizon.
“I can also see in the not-so-distant future a connecting airline, one of the traditional big four airlines,” Gleason said. “You can get on in Provo and go anywhere in the world. You will make one stop, but once we’re connected there with an airline that connects, you’ll have the world out of Provo.”
While the expansion would do wonders for the local economy and allow people access directly into the heart of Utah County, Gleason was adamant that the Provo Airport will not compete with Salt Lake City due to the prevalence of Delta.
The airport in Provo will act as a convenient alternative for residents in Utah County, but Gleason added that the flood gates will open for the airport once business travelers use up their miles with Delta and make the switch to a bigger airline connection out of Provo.
Gleason added that when a connecting airline arrives in Provo, it will not be an overnight shift. The air traffic will start to build up and that is when people will see the true potential of the Provo Airport.