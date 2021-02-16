Nathan and Cristin Hessing, who used to be gluten-free, found a way to welcome bread back into their diet. Now the couple has opened a bakery in downtown Provo, Time Traveler’s Bakery, and it’s offering classes to help others bring wheat back to the table.
Nathan Hessing said that he dealt with gluten issues for a long time, including five years of chronic full-body pain, over 15 years of chronic fatigue and three years of headaches and minor skin issues.
That led to anxiety and depression to the point where Hessing could not work after graduating college.
He had cut out wheat but in that process, he also cut out other nutrients that he needed.
“That got me on the research path, and I figured out a fermentation method that I can use, instead of using yeast to rise bread,” Hessing said. “If I utilized this fermentation method, almost anyone with gluten issues can have wheat back in their lives.”
The fermentation process used to make the bread served at Time Traveler’s Bakery actually pre-processes the gluten and carbs before they hit one’s stomach.
In comparison, the sourdough that can be purchased in every grocery store is not real sourdough bread, according to Hessing. Traditional sourdough bread only contains water, flour and salt and it only rises using fermentation.
Hessing said the loaves in grocery stores use some starter as well as modern yeast that helps the bread to rise. It lacks the health benefits and flavor due to the lack of a fermentation process and oftentimes vinegar is added to give a sour taste.
“In short, grocery store sourdough is not actual, authentic sourdough,” Hessing said. “It has not really been deeply fermented so it doesn’t have the health benefits and doesn’t have the flavor. On top of that, our sourdough that we make, even if you buy an authentic loaf, ours is different.”
The grain used to make the bread is also some of the cleanest in the nation, according to Hessing. The whole wheat is chemical-free and the seeds come from a pioneer-aged wheat that is over 100 years old.
Add this in with the heavy fermentation and this process utilized by Hessing is specifically formatted for those with autoimmune disorders, gluten sensitivities, thyroid disorders and some inflammation disorders.
Hessing started spreading the word about the process through classes around Utah Valley for about a year and a half. Going from library to library turned into classes taught at the bakery’s storefront in downtown Provo when it opened in November of 2020.
The class is taught in person and also in an online format, one that allows people around the country to take it.
“When people come to the class they get a starter, all of the knowledge and it helps them to do this for the rest of their life,” Hessing said. “Not only do they get that starter but they get a history lesson on the background of bread production and why people are experiencing these issues today. They also get the full recipe of how to make a classic double heavy fermented sourdough loaf. They really learn how to do the whole process.”
He finds it amazing to see Mother Nature doing its work to help reintegrate wheat and bread into people’s diets. Modern methodologies have complicated some processes and caused issues, that’s why the bakery’s motto is, “Back in time, back in health.”
The bakery also sells items at the store, which include bread, sourdough cookies and more.
While the goal is to help those having trouble with gluten or wheat in their diet, Hessing said the bakery is open to anyone looking to learn how to craft a real sourdough bread loaf.