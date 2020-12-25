During the winter months, many residents believe that pest control is not necessary, as pests seem to disappear. Aptive Environmental, a Provo-based pest control company, is here to prove these misconceptions wrong.
The pest control company, which provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services, has filled some residents in on these winter pest control myths, the first being that bugs die off in the winter.
“Let me start with the obvious: if they died off in the winter they would not come back in the spring,” said Trent Frazier, Aptive Environmental’s Vice President of Operations. “The reality is, pests have been around for hundreds of millions of years. They know how to survive through every season, and they do it quite well.”
An example he used to show this was an ant colony. During the winter months, and with cooler temperatures, ants take to their colony where they nap or hibernate.
The napping allows the ants to rest and pick right up where they left off. Frazier is actually an ant keeper himself, saying that his colonies need to hibernate in order to grow more.
The same goes for spiders, as they hibernate to then return in the spring. The main objectives for these pests are to not die and reproduce. In the winter, many can accomplish both of these goals.
The second myth is that pest control ceases in the winter.
The main activity during the winter is to rest in preparation for the warmer months.
Many people also believe if they can’t see pests, they’re not there.
This is because, when pests are seen, they usually get eaten or smushed. Frazier added that if pests have become good at anything, it’s staying invisible.
“Insects must stay invisible, particularly during the wintertime because they lack the ability to run,” Frazier said. “They have perfected the ability to hide during the wintertime in order to survive and thrive into the next season. They are everywhere in the same strength as they are during the summertime and springtime, but because of their remarkable ability to remain unseen, they hide quite wall throughout the property and in the home.”
The final myth is pest control is not needed during the winter months. This is a culmination of all of the myths, he said.
Frazier said, when dealing with cyclical organisms like pests, cyclical treatment is needs to combat their growth. The system can’t be interrupted, especially when it is as complicated as it is with pests.
“As a pest control professional, if I had one service a year, I would pick the wintertime service,” Frazier said. “It’s the only time of year where I can accomplish multiple things with one treatment. I can kill the pest that’s there plus I can interrupt the cycle during a time that they lack the ability to run, reproduce, reinforce, expand and fill every nick and every void. I am able to both disrupt the current pest population and the future pest population by performing a wintertime service. It’s the most efficient, effective service of the entire year because of all of those realities.”
