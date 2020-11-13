After moving to Phase 2 on Monday, which involves four days of instruction each week at 100% student capacity, Provo High School has become the second Provo School District secondary school to move back into Phase 1 after experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.
Timpview High School made the move back to Phase 1 on Wednesday after breaking the threshold of 15 positive cases. Provo High School has now done the same and will limit in-person instruction to two days per week per student.
"Due to the number of COVID-19 cases at Provo High School, and in collaboration with the Utah County Health Department, Provo High will be moving back to Phase 1 on Monday, November 16, 2020," a statement from the district read. "Students with last names A-K will attend on Monday and students with last names L-Z will attend on Tuesday. The school will remain in Phase 1 through the end of Thanksgiving Break. Unless otherwise notified, Provo High will return to Phase 2 on Monday, November 30."
Four high schools in the Nebo School District moved to an alternating-day schedule starting next week as COVID-19 cases continue to increase throughout the state and in Utah County.
According to the statement, the district is continually monitoring case numbers along with the Utah County Health Department.
"The health and safety of our students and employees are of utmost concern," the statement added. "The district will continue to monitor these numbers and make changes as necessary."
District officials are urging students and families to adhere to local and state guidelines and to avoid large gatherings.