Employees at the Utah State Liquor Store in Provo were sent home Wednesday due to an exposure to COVID-19. The store remained closed for the rest of the day due to the exposure.
According to tweets from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the reopening of the store was dependent on the Utah County Health Department's protocols.
According to the health department protocols, the store was able to reopen Thursday with the understanding that employees will conduct symptom checks throughout the day. These symptom checks will last for 14 days, and as long as no symptoms are evident, the store is set to remain open.
"Yesterday, we worked with the Utah County Health Department, and they determined, with all of their protocols, that whatever contact occurred was not serious enough to keep the store closed," DABC director of communications Terry Wood said. "However, we did have it sanitized and disinfected last night."
Wood then confirmed that employees will be returning to work with symptom checks throughout the day. This involves checking employees' temperatures, which was already protocol for liquor store employees upon their arrival at work.
The store officially re-opened Thursday at 11 a.m.
A statement from Provo city officials emphasized that the city sympathizes with any business dealing with the loss of revenue due to employee sickness.
"Any revenue lost for a local business is ultimately sales tax revenue lost for the needs of the City, so we continue to be focused on improving the economic vitality of our community-even in the midst of COVID," the statement read.
If the store were to see any more hardships as a result of a COVID-19 exposure or positive test, this would lead to a closure during one of the biggest sales times of the year for the store.
Normally, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving is the biggest day of the year for alcohol sales in the state of Utah, but 2020 has been different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wood added that the five days before Thanksgiving set a record this year for sales, but December has been the state's biggest month in the past.
"You've got Christmas, you've got New Year's and you've got gift giving," Wood said. "With Christmas, it's a little bit different, it isn't just the day before Christmas where there is a big rush."
Wood added that, while December is the biggest month, the DABC does not have the exact numbers for December of 2020 and is unsure what those numbers may look like given the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.
Liquor stores across the state will be closing early on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, so Wood stressed that shoppers should buy alcohol in advance, a similar sentiment as was expressed around Thanksgiving.