In May, news came out that Raising Cane's would be making its way into Utah with a location in West Valley City.
While preparing for the grand opening of the first Utah location, the popular chicken finger, fast-food restaurant has also started preparations to open a location in Provo, looking ahead to having more locations making their way to Utah in the future.
"Raising Cane's is planning to launch the first of several Utah Restaurants starting in 2021," according to a statement from the restaurant chain. "We have already hired an Area Leader that will lead all Raising Cane's growth in the Market, as well as a General Manager for our first Restaurant. Plus, we have plans to hire hundreds more Crew over the next twelve months. "
The building permit for the location in Provo was entered into the Provo City database in late October, with plans to remodel a current commercial building located at 132 W. 1230 North.
The plans then made their way to social media where fans of the famous chicken finger provider went wild. Fans of the restaurant expressed their excitement for the new location, reminiscing about the times they were able to access some of their favorite foods.
One person recalled a time his wife made him drive to Las Vegas for the food.
A twitter account was setup in support of a Raising Cane's making the move to Utah. The page was founded in April 2019 and only has one tweet that reads, "Cane's + Utah = 3.161 million satisfied supporters."
Another tweet on the new location in Provo said, "2020 could be redeemed by this one act alone."
"We are excited and cannot wait for the opportunity to serve the Utah community," a statement from Raising Cane's read. "Once an official launch date has been finalized, we will celebrate with a public announcement!"
According to the planning application, the remodel is also set to include double drive-thru lanes. The restaurant has begun the hiring process for a general manager, who is slated to bring the chain to Provo, according to its job board.
Raising Cane's has made its mark in many states, with the closest locations to Utah County being in Colorado and Nevada.
The chain originally began with a location near the entrance to Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, which opened in 1996. As of Thursday, there are Raising Cane's locations in 30 states across the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii.
A set date for a grand opening of the Provo location has not yet been released by Raising Cane's officials.