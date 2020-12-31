To celebrate the end of the year and the sixth day of Kwanzaa, Relaxation Through Verse, a Black-owned Provo business, is hosting a Black Joy Celebration on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The event will include a number of artists, poets and musicians who are coming together to celebrate Black joy as it pertains to Kwanzaa.
Kwanzaa is an African American tradition that is celebrated annually from December 26 through January 1. According to Michaëlle Martial, the owner of Relaxation Through Verse, Kwanzaa takes into account different African cultures to help grow the community, unify the community, bring a better sense of community and bring African heritage into the American tapestry.
Martial was attracted to the principles of the holiday and the principles that surround it, which led to scheduling the event on the sixth day in conjunction with the principle of creativity.
“It means a lot to me, it means that I get to contribute to a rich culture here in Utah and also in the African American community,” Martial said of hosting the event during Kwanzaa. “I feel very fortunate to be able to work with very talented artists in the community. I just feel humbled, happy and excited with the whole thing.”
The artists performing include Oswald Okaitei, a Ghanaian poet, Pepper Rose, a musician, The Messenger, a drummer, August Martial and Michaëlle, also know by her stage name the Caribbean Nightingale.
August, Michaëlle’s child, will be performing along with their mother and Michaëlle added that she is excited to be performing with her child. She sees it as an outlet for their frustrations and uncertainties that have been going on for children and teenagers.
As for the other artists and their performances, Martial said The Messenger, a drummer, brought the idea of incorporating the event into Kwanzaa up during a planning meeting.
Okaitei, the artist from Ghana, thought it was a great idea and was actually asked to bring in the perspective as an African person living in Africa. His performance is set to portray that perspective.
Martial gave one message to those who are looking to tune in.
“Our theme at Relaxation Through Verse is be our guest, welcome to our living room is our slogan,” Martial said. “Our goal is to make everyone feel welcome, accepted and not judged, especially the growing community of minorities in Utah. We are excited to have people take part in this special event celebrating Black joy because the African heritage that we have is one of welcoming others. We just want to welcome everyone wanting to have an uplifting experience.”
The event is also somewhat symbolic given the widespread protests against racial and social injustices that went on in 2020.
It has been a cruel year for the black community, according to Martial, and Black joy will be celebrated on the final day of 2020.
“It’s kind of like closing a chapter but also showing that resiliency that is depicted in the whole concept of Black joy,” Martial said. “I think that Black joy is a revolutionary act, meaning that resilience, that innate desire to survive and thrive that I have seen in so many members of the Black community.”
A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to a nonprofit supporting domestic violence and other trauma survivors in the Caribbean or Africa.
Tickets can be purchased at www.caribbean-nightingale.com/rtv, where tickets will be available until Thursday afternoon.