Serial 1, an e-bike company formed in partnership with Harley-Davidson, recently announced that the company would be establishing a Western United States headquarters in Lehi.
Vice President of Sales and Service Brandon Proctor said that Serial 1 was born and bred out of a market shift, one that saw Europe lead the charge in the bicycle market. The United States has been catching up ever since.
Proctor added that he believes Harley-Davidson did not just start as a motorcycle company at the turn of the century, but as a mobility company. This has led Serial 1 to deal with the next wave of how the world will move, becoming a part of the shifting mobility.
E-bikes are pedal-assisted bicycles that amplify the power being put into them. It is not a motorized bicycle but rather it gives a person three or four times the power, allowing them to travel farther and amplify the power and efficiency.
“I think what’s good for Serial 1, and frankly the e-bike market in general, is it’s kind of well on its way in the U.S.," Proctor said. "It is just on a complete rocket ship of growth and what we’re seeing is a combination of both interest at consumer levels, a willingness and a change in consumer habits and it’s normalizing the way that people see products. It’s not weird to see an electric bike anymore, it’s more of a conversation topic. Luckily over the last five years, we’ve seen that progression change, and if anything, it’s really hard for people to get e-bikes right now.”
The brand will be releasing its first line of e-bikes in the spring of 2021 and this demand may work out in its favor. While many people may want an e-bike, they are hard to come by, according to Proctor.
The Serial 1 bicycles offer a mix between the roots with Harley-Davidson motorcycles and modern technology. While some companies are pursuing different directions for branding, Serial 1 is branding itself with the roots of a historic American company and a new flavor on where transportation is going.
“I think what’s interesting is, the products from the Harley-Davidson brand have always been premium and they’ve always had a really desirable aesthetic," Proctor said. "That’s really core to what you’re going to see with Serial 1 products. Everything is internally routed, everything is a high-tech setup, integrated lighting, and things where from the get-go you’re going to get a really premium look and feel.”
The silhouettes of the e-bikes position themselves nicely with the silhouette of the old-school Harley-Davidson motorcycles, keeping that foundation of the company.
With the company's first line of e-bikes coming out in the spring, Serial 1 recently announced that the company will be making the move west. The main headquarters for the company will still be in Milwaukee, where Harley-Davidson was founded, but Lehi will be the main hub in the West.
When asked about why the company was moving into Utah County, Proctor chuckled and asked, "Why wouldn't we?"
He pointed out that Utah County is becoming a hot market for people to live, to work, and for companies. He said that can be easily viewed while driving down I-15 and seeing the myriad big-name companies located in Lehi.
Also, Proctor mentioned the outdoor and recreation scene in the area, noting that consumer brands dealing with the outdoors, recreation and sports continue to thrive in Utah and Salt Lake counties.
“You’ve got everything you need, you’ve got sunshine throughout the year, you’ve got snow and mountains for skiing, bike paths, plenty of hiking trails and areas to use our bikes," Proctor said. "It also allows us to be in a place that in certain ways is effective for building a company out.”
Proctor will be relocating to Lehi with his wife and four young children. He is excited to be within 30 minutes of many activities, something he plans to use to his advantage with energetic children.
Serial 1 is also planning to hire at least 20 positions along with the move to the Silicon Slopes.