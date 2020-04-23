For the fifth consecutive week, national unemployment insurance claims rose by several million. As of Thursday, there are more unemployed Americans than there are citizens of Australia.
According to a press release by the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in Utah, 19,751 residents filed initial unemployment insurance claims from April 12-18, which is an 18% decrease in the number of initial claims from week to week.
"We are encouraged to see another decrease in new claims filed, though we continue to receive them at record levels," Unemployment Insurance Division Director Kevin Burt said in a statement.
However, weekly claims increased by 28% from the previous week’s numbers, with 95,376 claims received by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.
Office and administrative support was the industry with the highest percentage of claims during the week ending on April 18. Unemployed residents from the industry made up 13.4% of claims, while sales and related occupations made up 11.4% and food preparation and serving made up 9% of claims.
Salt Lake County maintained its position with its residents making up 40.4% of, or almost 8,000, initial unemployment insurance claims last week. Utah County remained in second with its unemployed residents making up 13.4% of, or over 2,500, initial unemployment claims.
Weber, Davis and Washington counties rounded out the top five counties, with each county’s residents making up 9.6%, 9.4% and 4.2% of the state’s initial unemployment claims. The five counties in Utah with the highest number of initial unemployment insurance claims have remained in this order over the past five weeks.
From April 12-18, the Utah Department of Workforce Services paid $17,415,394 in traditional unemployment benefits, including payments to residents and claims being processed.
Additionally, $42,553,770 was also paid to claimants using the $600 weekly stimulus aid. In total, the Utah Department of Workforce Services paid $59,969,164 in unemployment benefits for the week.
Over 40 states are now allocating the weekly $600 stimulus check to those that qualify, according to U.S. Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia.
Nationally, over 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic five weeks ago, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Labor published Thursday.
During the entirety of the 2008 Great Recession, which was estimated to be about two years long, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate nearly doubled, reaching about 10% at its peak of over 15 million unemployed Americans.
In five weeks, job loss from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed the 10% unemployment rate, with several speculating that it is now closer to 20%, which is closer to that of the Great Depression, which experienced an unemployment rate high of about 25%.
With about 162 million Americans making up the entirety of the U.S. workforce, the latest numbers suggest over 16% of working Americans have filed unemployment claims over the past five weeks.
Since 2010, the U.S. economy has created around 22 million jobs, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, however, any employment gains made since the Great Recession have all but disappeared in one month.
While initial job claims nationwide continue to decrease, the number of unemployed Americans seeking out or receiving benefits continues to rise to unprecedented highs.
The federal government passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in March, an over $2 trillion economic relief package meant to help healthcare businesses, workers and small businesses in a time of economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost $350 billion was allocated to the paycheck protection program, which was a forgivable loan meant to help small businesses keep their employees working. In almost two weeks, the fund was completely done.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed an additional $484 billion deal that would replenish the paycheck protection fund by $310 billion. The House is expected to make its decision Thursday.