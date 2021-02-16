As Stratton & Brätt President and CEO Zack Stratton told the story of his ancestors being called by Brigham Young to the Provo bench as fruit farmers, the company’s recent merger with Elite Grounds, a landscape maintenance firm in Pleasant Grove, rang true to the organization’s Utah County roots.
Stratton & Brätt is currently located in Pleasant Grove as well, so the merger made sense for both companies.
The addition of Elite Grounds further expanded Stratton & Brätt’s reach as a full-service landscaping business. The focus of the company has mostly been on landscape and aquatics construction, along with some international projects, but the addition of the landscape maintenance firm brings another level to the largest privately owned landscaping company in the Beehive State.
“We approached them about an acquisition, asking if they were interested in being purchased and they were receptive to that,” Stratton said. “We have been working through the deal during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we wrapped it up two weeks ago Friday. What it means to Stratton and Brätt is, the marketplace in Utah really has shifted over the last 10 years where there has been a huge influx of out-of-state money coming in in terms of real estate developers. A model that works well is, we come in, build the project and then maintain it for really 10, 15 or 20 years. With Elite Grounds, their talent base and talented managers, it’s going to be a great addition to the marketplace.”
Stratton said that the merger establishes the company as the go-to player in the market for large commercial projects that not only need to be installed, which the company has been doing, but also maintained at a high level moving forward.
Stratton & Brätt had a landscape maintenance division of its own, but Elite Grounds offers more complete services. This includes weekly services, lawn fertilization, pest fertilization, irrigation services, arborists and more.
“Our goal is to be the go-to source for all things landscaping,” Stratton said. “We opened up an office in St. George, which is going very well. We’re offering our maintenance services there. It includes up in Park City, we opened a branch up there, and that’s really going well. It really allows us to go after and be a very good, strong player in larger projects whether that be temples, government work or corporate campuses. It really allows us to be a turnkey company to handle all of those needs.”
As the company has grown and expanded, it has continued looking to Utah County for its workforce and more. This all relates to those Utah County roots.
Stratton added that the area is a great fit for the culture of the company, which is furthered by hiring local products from area colleges like BYU and UVU.
“The people here in Utah County have just been so good to us,” Stratton said. “The majority of our workforce lives here, and this has just been such a good area. It has really been a business incubator for us and allowed us to springboard into other areas and other locations.”
Going forward, Stratton said the company is looking forward to more projects from southern Idaho, down to St. George and even internationally.