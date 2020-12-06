We have the unique opportunity to drive a lot of different vehicles every year and really enjoy the chance this gives us to evaluate so many different brands. However, it is not very often that one lands in our driveway that eclipses the $100,000 price tag mark! Our thanks go to the folks at Lexus who chose a beautiful week in June to send out their flagship sports coupe, the LC 500.
First, a bit of explanation here. The regular version of the coupe come with a huge 5.0-liter V-8 engine that produces 471 horsepower and rockets the larger and heavier coupe to 60 in a mere 4.4 seconds. This package also comes complete with the growl of a refined tiger; however, new to the LC line is a luxury hybrid version, which is what we were able to sample for a week.
Other than the fact that there is a small letter "h" positioned after the logo, it would be next to impossible for the average Joe to think that this very unique and extremely distinct-looking coupe was anything different than the original version.
Toyota and Lexus have been pioneers in the hybrid world for well over 20 years, when they introduced the very first Prius. Along with that, the folks at Lexus have 14 years under their belts with luxury hybrids. With this in mind, we were sure that the LC would not disappoint us.
We were very right in that assumption, as from the moment the LC arrived, people would causally find a way to start a conversation with us and ask questions about the coupe. Most would want to take a look inside and understand more about a vehicle, which many had never seen or heard of before.
The new LC looks similar to a Corvette but has a more rounded luxury look to it, as the designers intended. In fact, the driver who delivered the vehicle to us from Denver said he was having a hard time answering all the questions he was getting at the gas stations and car wash just before arriving at our home!
This new coupe is extremely stunning and looks to be a very powerful and appealing luxury coupe, which is why so many were asking questions. This type of behavior from bystanders should be a requirement of any vehicle with a price north of $100,000. The designers have definitely accomplished that goal with the LC, and keeping to that tradition with the hybrid made for the perfect combination of looking awesome and going green.
Not to be outdone in the power department, the 500 comes with a very nice combination of electric and gasoline engines. The 3.5-liter V-6 and two electric motors combine for a nice 354 horsepower and a 0 to 60 time of 5.3 seconds. After a week of almost constant driving, we averaged 31.6 miles per gallon, a far cry from the 16 that the V-8 offers.
Although not a seat crushing rocket as the one with the larger engine is, it did have its own unique get up and go on the open road. We never felt that the heavy coupe was slow, just not whiplash-causing fast. So kudos to those magicians who kept the coupe exciting to drive yet continuing with a fantastic mpg average!
Stunning as the outside of the Lexus was, the inside was a work of art — as well it should have been, as each is handcrafted after Takumi design, with all attention to detail which Lexus has become known for. The seats were the best part, as they would envelope the driver and passenger by draping themselves over our shoulders and then wrapping around our backs. The components would help hold us in place when going through corners!
Of course, the seats, dashboard and door panels were clad in Alcantara leather and is available in four different colors: black, white, caramel and red. We would have expected nothing less from the luxury car maker. Our test drive came clad with the caramel-colored interior that would instantly put us in the mood for a drive after getting into the coupe.
The 10.3-inch high-resolution multimedia monitor became the center of attention in the cockpit and would split into two sections to make it easy to use navigation and climate or radio control at the same time. About the only issue we even had was the control of this system is still accomplished via the touchpad in the center console and is still difficult to use.
Also included was Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the LC 500h was also compatible with Amazon Alexa. This would allow us to ask Alexa to play audio books, control our home lighting, open our garage door and any other skills that we had installed. She could even make recommendations along the way for places for us to eat or visit.
Of course, the new coupe came with a complete lineup of safety features that included blind spot monitoring and lane keep assist with lane centering. There was also adaptive cruise control, forward collision control with emergency braking and pedestrian detection.
The combo of lane keep and adaptive cruise would keep the LC centered in the lane and make the drive easy as we didn’t have to worry about what the traffic in front of us was doing. It would even come to a complete stop and then go again in congested traffic.
Going green would not usually be a huge consideration when purchasing a luxury sports coupe like the LC 500, but hey, the folks at Lexus have hit a home run with this one. Get the best of all worlds in the sporty, techy and green Lexus LC 500h.
Base price: $97,460
Price as driven: $104,540