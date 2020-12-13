This year, Toyota has done a complete redesign on their Sienna minivan, working to make it even more appealing to customers and pushing for it to lean further toward looking like one of their ever popular SUV’s.
In this the fourth version of the minivan to come from the auto manufacture, their goal was to reimagine the Sienna so that it would support a wider array of life’s stages and activities, therefore appealing to a larger demographic of buyers.
After hearing we were getting a pre-production model of the all-new minivan, our son Jacoby and his wife were the first ones over to check it out. As their family grows and their life changes, it is quickly becoming more appealing to have all that extra space in the rear for things that have to go along for the ride with the kids on board.
The best way to try out the new Sienna seemed to be getting all five of us into it and heading somewhere for a bite to eat. Our son, JaCoby, was easily able to put the child seat into one of the second row captain’s chairs, quickly pointing out that it was one of the easiest installs he has done with the seat.
With mom, Haley, in the rear-most seat and Grandma Deanne in the other captain’s chair, little Madden was certain to be entertained for the ride no matter how far it may have been. This set up worked really well and would continue to do so for our kids as they increase the number of our grandchildren.
There is a cavernous space behind the third row of seating with room for pretty much everything that would accompany a growing family. For the dads out there, this row of seats would easily fold down in to the floor creating even more hauling space for any Saturday project that may come up.
We did love the exterior design of the new minivan. It has come a very long way, getting some style ques form the Toyota SUV and Truck Division with a very aggressive front end that gave it an almost Tacoma-like look and appeal.
This New Year also brings and all-wheel drive system that will be available on all trim levels, as all new Sienna’s will have Toyota hybrid technology.
The AWD system is being offered at a very attractive price and works in conjunction with the hybrid system. The system will automatically assign which wheels need more power up to a 20-80 split front to back depending on conditions.
With the hybrid system, this year, the Sienna will deliver a very nice 243 total horsepower and is estimated to get 33 miles per gallon of fuel. This will be segment leading.
After a week and over 300 miles of mostly-city driving, we came in well above that a 36.6 miles per gallon.
When the minivan arrived in our driveway, there were over 500 miles left until the tank was empty. It took three days for the needle to come off of full, and we still had over half a tank with it, which was 325 miles later.
Most folks would love the fact that they would only have to visit the gas station every 500 miles, and with an 18-gallon tank, fill-ups would only be in the $40 range.
The new Sienna also comes with the ability to tow up to 3,500 pounds. Maybe this does not sound like a lot, but it would be plenty for a small camp trailer or set of jet skis for the family. It’s a great way to keep active on the weekends and even haul items back and forth from the hardware store for dad.
Speaking of weekends, the designers have also included extra options, like a rooftop carrier, cross bars and even a bike rack. With the included 1,500 watt inverter 120 volt AC outlet, there are many more camping options that become a reality.
In a family vehicle like the Sienna, safety is always at the forefront of one’s mind as there can always be that time when new technologies could come into play. With this in mind, all Sienna’s in 2012 come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0.
This means that every single vehicle has a pre-collision system that includes pedestrian detection even in lowlighting situations, full speed dynamic radar cruise control that will take the van all the way to a stopping point and start again, lane departure warning with steering assist, land trace assist, automatic high beams, and road sign assist.
Oh, and they also all come with blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert when backing up. Both great features that we have come to rely on when driving our own and other vehicles.
Inside, the Sienna is loaded with luxury features that are sure to keep mom and dad happy, no matter where the drive is destined to end. The center console now features an open space under the front half, where we found it very convenient to put a purse and other items we might need later.
The design offers easy access and still allows for the shifter and cup holders to be located on the top, bridge-like structure for easy use by the driver and passenger. The back half of this space still features a large enclosed space to keep other items like juice boxes and the kids’ devices.
Seats were heated and cooled in our test ride along with a heated steering wheel that made the early, cool October morning very enjoyable, and when it warmed up in the afternoon, we were happy to also have the coolers.
The huge infotainment screen became the focal point in the front, but the Sienna can also be had with a DVD system for the kids in the back to stay entertained. There is even an option for a 10-inch, heads-up display for the driver.
The new Sienna proved to be the perfect family hauler, no matter what size that family might be, with new and exciting features and designs exploding in the new 2021 version of the Toyota minivan.
Starting price: $34,460
Price as driven: Pre-production Model, no price included.