There are weeks when getting a different vehicle to drive can be very exciting and unique indeed, and our time with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio was definitely one of those times!
We have had the opportunity in the past to drive the Stelvio, but it only included a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produced a very nice 280 horsepower. This time, the Quadrifoglio version came with a growling 2.9-liter V-6, twin-turbocharged 505-horsepower motor that would rocket the midsized SUV to 60 in just 3.6 seconds.
To put this in perspective, the Alfa Romeo is basically the same size as the Jeep Cherokee or Nissan Rogue but includes a huge injection of Italian passion, craftsmanship and innovation. It definitely lives up to for the winding road it was named after. It also holds the record for the fastest time for a production SUV on the Nurburgring — an additional testament that this SUV was built for pure driving enjoyment!
What we found after a week with the Quadrifoglio version of the Stelvio was how uniquely different it was when driving around town. It has great looks that kept folks asking and looking at our small Italian SUV. It will, however, appear at a casual glance to be more of a normal, everyday family-laden SUV.
But once out on the open road, it became an animal to contend with. There always seemed to be more power than we could have ever asked for or wanted. This is truly a track-ready SUV!
Just having the knowledge that you could pull up to pretty much any vehicle at a stoplight and smoke them with no problem made us feel good inside, even if we really never put that thought to the test!
Our last time out with the Stelvio was more than enjoyable and had us wanting more, but with the extra power it was truly hard to stay out of the driver’s seat. This was shown by the fact that we had to add gas to the tank three times during our week of fun in the October sun.
The Stelvio is very unique in that it comes with a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution that adds to keeping all the power very grounded indeed. Coupled with the eight-speed automatic transmission that could be shifted through the use of very large steering column-mounted paddle shifters, it makes for the perfect track SUV.
I had the chance to take a lap with one at Road America in Wisconsin a little over a year ago, when the paddle shifters worked flawlessly to move the SUV through its eight gears with ease. This made the track experience easier as I was able to move up and down through the gears to keep the SUV in check through the many curves.
From outside to within, the design is very uniquely Italian, giving the Stelvia an upper hand allowing it to stand out among its peers. It’s quite a feat with a peer group that contains the likes of the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Mercedes GLC300.
Inside, the Alfa Romeo is very different than we would have expected from the same company that makes many other SUVs. It took us a minute or so to remember just how to get the vehicle started, as push-button start is located on the steering wheel — a unique place and way to look at handling ignition of an Italian vehicle.
Another difference in the design that was unexpected was the large 8.8-inch media interface that controlled most of the vital functions in the Stelvio. Instead of the large square screen that we have become accustomed to in our Ram truck and other FCA vehicles, this one was long and narrow. It worked to give the inside a sleek, lower design accentuating the exterior.
It took us some time to get use to the novel idea. By the time our week was up we had become experts. It’s a different approach, yes, but we would have expected nothing less form the Italian automaker.
For an extra $1,500, the Stelvio came with a Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package, giving it adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, forward collision-warning, lane departure-warning and automatic high-beam control.
This became the most-used package during the week, with a few trips around Utah Valley allowed to get a good feel for the cruise control. The stop-and-go function worked perfectly, allowing us to concentrate on steering and not having to worry about the traffic ahead. The auto high beams also were very handy for night driving.
Since the Stelvio is a luxury SUV, it only made sense that the interior would be ultra-comfortable, even for longer journeys — as we found out Sunday afternoon after making a trip out and around Utah Lake. After two hours in the car, we felt refreshed and ready for more!
The Quadrifoglio came complete with heated front seats and steering wheel, along with the extra addition of a heated rear seat, making going out on the October mornings so much easier.
An addition of a huge panoramic moonroof rounded out the package, adding even more to the daily drive or long road trip.
The Stevlvio Quadrifoglio comes as quite a package, ready for all kinds of driving excitement. This is one SUV that is hard to beat, and it makes driving anywhere a fantastic experience. If speed and exhilaration are a rush, then this is the vehicle for you!
Base Price: $79,995
Price as Driven: $88,140