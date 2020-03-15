This year, BMW has introduced an all new version of what they call a Sport Activity Coupe in the X6, which slots itself between the X5 and X7 SUVs in the lineup. We had to ask, what is the difference between a Sport Utility Vehicle and a Sport Activity Coupe?
It seems that the designers sat down one day and combined what has become known as today’s SUV with one of their monumental beamer coupe designs, throwing in a huge helping of BMW DNA. And out came a whole new class of automobile, the Sport Activity Coupe.
When the new beamer first arrived at our home, the looks were so outside of the norm it took us a few days to warm up to the X6. However, as our week with the X6 ebbed on, we became more and more enthralled with the look and design of the new SAC.
We found it very unique — as did our new neighbors, who were continually asking questions about the looks and origins of the BMW in the driveway. It seems everyone we spoke with was just as taken with the looks as we were.
The look is very unique indeed; with the combination of the two types, we were guaranteed to stand out. Add to this look everything else that makes a BMW a beamer, and we definitely had the "ultimate driving machine."
Under the hood, the X6 comes standard with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline six-cylinder power plant that would produce 335 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque, both up significantly over last year’s model. With how the twin scroll turbocharger is set up with the exhaust manifold being integrated into the cylinder head, it allows for a much faster turbo response time.
In the all-wheel drive version we had a week with, it would rocket the mid-sized SAC to 60 mph in a mere 5.3 seconds, shaving 0.7 seconds off of the previous model of the X6. If that were not enough, as would be expected from BMW there is an "M" version of the SAC with a 4.4-liter, eight-cylinder engine that gets 523 horsepower and gets to 60 in just 4.1 seconds.
It was hard to imagine that kind of power, as our test ride had more than enough acceleration abilities than we could have ever needed. The 21-inch wheels kept it grounded and in control, especially on a quick trip up Provo Canyon to Sundance, where it took all the twisty bends with ease.
Another very unique addition to this new model is what BMW has dubbed Back-up Assistance. What this new systems does is memorize the most recent 50 yards of forward travel, storing that information into memory.
The driver can then press a button while in park, then shift into reverse and the beamer will back up, taking the same path backward that it was previously driven into. We found this to be very interesting just getting out of our garage, but hugely helpful when backing out of a tight parking space. Craig used it every day when leaving work, getting out of the tight parking spaces at the Wells Fargo parking lot in Provo.
With the coupe-like looks of the X6, it seems from first blush that it would have a much more compact interior than it actually does. In the rear with the seat down, we were able to fit a 6-foot folding table and eight chairs that we had to transport from Craig’s sister's home to ours.
Craig and his co-worker Jim Konig also had to take a trip down to Mt. Pleasant, enjoying all the space they needed up front surrounded with the all leather seats that are adjustable in any what someone could think of. They found it would be virtually impossible to not be comfortable up front in the SAC, no matter how far the destination might be!
Included in the X6 were four different high definition screens. Two were 12.3 inches in size, one as a driver dashboard, the other sitting center console to handle all the infotainment features. The third is a small screen between the climate controls to help the front seat passengers stay comfortable, with the fourth being a huge heads up display in the front window for the driver.
The navigation was also visible in the center instrument screen, as well as in the heads up display — a great safety feature, especially when on a long road trip on unfamiliar roads. We never had to take our eyes off the road to make sure we were on the right track, having navigation information wherever we glanced.
One of our favorite parts of any new BMW is the fact that Apple CarPlay connects wirelessly to the vehicle (no need for that pesky cord), thus allowing us to listen to podcasts or even Amazon Music through the 10-speaker Harmon Kardon surround sound system. Even answering texts was simple and easy using this system.
The X6 is also Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible, allowing for such things as checking on it by asking the device inside the home or having access to one’s calendar or appointments. Questions can be asked and information like navigation figured out and sent right to the BMW. It will also send a reminder of departure time right to your smartphone!
The new BMW X6 is a great addition for an active lifestyle, and most importantly it will get the neighbors talking and noticing the new ride!
Base price: $65,600
Price as driven: $72,020