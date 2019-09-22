A couple of years ago BMW added some “M” magic to the X4 and came up with what they have dubbed the Sport Activity Coupe. In our opinion it seemed to be because of its more coupe-like appearance than that of an SUV.
From our first night out we took note that the roof line was very different form the BMW X line that we had driven in the past. It had much more of a round shape and swept down to the rear hatch from the front windshield. We had to admit it was a very unique look indeed.
Hence the reason that BMW has put the word “Coupe” in the name, as that is where the designers came up with the idea for the new X4. Adding an “M” package to the deal was really just injecting a whole load of fun and excitement.
Like any great “Sport Activity Vehicle” it came with all-wheel drive, which would give it an added bonus in the Utah winter, of course. However, adding a twin turbo-charged, inline six-cylinder engine with a top horsepower of 355 ponies and 365 foot-pounds of torque, that would rocket to 60 in a mere 4.6 seconds — yeah, that put a new meaning into the word sport!
Of course all the added “M” DNA also came with different drive settings that did nothing to curb our need for speed. Adding to that, the tailpipes would give off a note capable of making any teenager smile. It left us wanting for more after the week was done; in fact, we would go out just to drive it around and hear the great sound it would make in the Sport+ mode!
Along with the looks of a coupe it really handled much more like a sedan than an SUV. We found after taking it though some tight canyon turns on the way up over the Alpine loop up Provo Canyon. The X4 would slide through the turns and accelerate or brake at a moment’s notice throughout our “Sunday Drive.”
Of course, this type of driving pushed us through almost two tanks of fuel during the week of just a short of 500 miles of driving, as we averaged right at the EPA estimate of 23 mpg. The problem with the “M” version, if it really is a problem, is the temptation to quickly accelerate and get a sweeter engine note by switching from Sport to Sport+. It is just so much fun, but we can’t see the mpg getting much better with time.
We came to the conclusion long ago that there is too much of the little daredevil inside of us to not take that chance for an extra little push for speed. A powerful activity vehicle like the M40i was hard to ignore and even harder not to push to its limits all the time.
The inline 6 comes mated to an eight-speed transmission that could be manually adjusted from the shift lever or with paddles on the steering wheel; the engineers thought of everything, of course. The transmission would slip seamlessly through the gears, and to that point that it was hard to notice gear changes, unless under hard acceleration or manual down shifting to get the pop, pop, pop from the tailpipes!
Inside the BMW was everything we would have expected, and after having a week with the new X7 with an “M” addition last May we were somewhat used to the new digital additions form the car maker.
Included in the X4 were four different high definition screens: two were 12.3-inch size, one as a driver dashboard, the other sitting center console to handle all the infotainment features. The third is a small screen between the climate controls to help the front seat passengers stay comfortable, with the fourth being a huge heads up display in the front window for the driver.
The navigation could be viewed in the dashboard screen, front and center for easy use by the driver and also in the heads up display, or even on the center console infotainment screen. This turned out to be a great safety feature, especially when on a long road trip and on unfamiliar roads, as you would never have to take your eyes off the road.
One of our favorite parts of any new BMW drive is the fact that Apple CarPlay connects wirelessly to the vehicle — no need for that pesky cord — thus allowing us to listen to podcasts or even Amazon Music through the 10-speaker Harmon Kardon surround sound system, or even just listen to and make text messages with Siri’s help.
The X4 is also Amazon Alexa and Google Home compatible, allowing for such things as asking Alexa questions inside the home or having access to one’s calendar for appointments. Questions can be asked and information like navigation can be figured out and sent right to the BMW. It will also send a reminder of departure time right to your smartphone!
The inside was clad in leather seats that were pillow-like in comfort and adjustable in so many ways it that would be impossible to not find the perfect position. With the panoramic sunroof exposed combined with the extra-large windows, it was almost like being in a convertible without the wind and noise.
Of course, the X4 was loaded with every safety feature that we could have wanted from BMW. Everything from blind spot monitoring to adaptive cruise control is included with the high-end design.
The new Sport Activity Vehicle from BMW is quite a sight to behold and would make a great addition to any active lifestyle.
Base Price: $60,450
Price as Driven: $74,520