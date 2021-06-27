Genesis, the luxury division of the Hyundai Motor Company, which launched its first vehicle in 2017 with a sedan called the G90, has now set its sights on the SUV market. Hyundai has had many different SUVs through the years, and with market exploding it seemed appropriate the Genesis come out with a luxury model for the segment.
Being a smaller brand with now only four models to choose from, this was our first time for an entire week with one of their vehicles, and what a great experience it turned out to be with the powerful, all-new GV80.
With the evolution of the newer brand, we would characterize the new SUV’s looks as an athletic, refined design that calls for everyone to take a second look. To this point, all through that week we were getting questioned as to what kind of SUV we were driving.
Our first thoughts when we received the new SUV were of a Bentley, as it had that luxurious of a look, including a high stance and a huge front grill. With the winged logo looking very similar, we understood how others could have the same feelings. An important thing to note here, however, is the $100,000 difference in price tags between the two competitors.
“We were able to express a luxurious feel for the interior of GV80 through reductive design and channeling the Korean roots of the Genesis brand,” said SangYup Lee, senior vice president and head of Genesis design. “The concept of the ‘beauty of white space’ is a hallmark of Korean design.”
We couldn’t have said it any better than the senior VP who, by the way, used to work at Bentley as a designer. Good or bad, it made for a great looking SUV. With a starting price of just $49,925, that comes in right around $5,000 less than the nearest luxury SUV competitor.
With a price like this, we would have to think very long and hard about the value proposition, as our test ride also came with the larger V-6 engine that produced a whopping 372 horsepower and 391 foot-pounds of torque. Adding on the twin turbochargers to minimize lag time, we could get to 60 in a very strong 5.5 seconds.
Now, there are faster SUVs out there. But are they worth the additional $80,000 to $100,000 to shave off 1-1.5 seconds and most likely get fewer miles per gallon? With the silky smooth eight-speed transmission that comes on all versions of the GV80, we managed 20.3 mpg for the week.
We loved having all that power at our disposal, especially with the added luxury that came with the new GV80. Inside, the designers did not let us down, again adding all kinds of extras, including leather seating surfaces, inlaid matte wood finishes and what was called an ergo seating arrangement.
This ergonomic seat had seven different compartments filled with air that adjust to make the driver as comfortable as possible and ensure good posture. For example, when driving in comfort mode, the side bolsters lose some air. But put the GV80 into sport mode and they stiffen up, giving more of a performance feel to the SUV.
Also included in our test ride were massaging seats that not only did our backs a lot of good but also had a massage feature in the seat. Add some heat to the massage and this proved to be awesome on any ride. There was also an added ventilation feature on the seats and a heated steering wheel, and all were needed in mid-May during our test ride.
On Saturday of our test ride, we took Craig’s mom, Pat, with us for a jaunt down to Emery County, up through Huntington Canyon and over the top and down into Fairview. After a quick stop for dinner at Rodgers in Mount Pleasant, we continued on to Nephi and then on home.
It turned out to be the perfect test to see just how comfortable the new GV80 really was. After almost 200 miles of driving that day, we arrived home completely relaxed and happy to have been encased in so much comfort for the afternoon.
The huge 12-inch heads-up display was especially interesting while we were on the freeway on the way home from Nephi. It would show cars that were going to pass us on each side of the GV80 in real time. It was very helpful, more so in the 80-mph zone when someone was coming up on us, alerting Craig that there was or would be traffic on either side.
The smart cruise control also learns the driving habits of each driver and then attempts to assist with the drive by anticipating reactions and other environmental aspects of the everyday commute. Combine that with the lane assist control and freeway driving is almost autonomous.
About the only thing that we struggled with during our week with the GV80 was the infotainment control system that consisted of a twist wheel on the console and a pad in the middle of that for scribbling letters for the system to interpret.
It was not as intuitive as we would have liked, and at the end of the week we were still not that good at using it.
One of the most interesting features was the ability of the GV80 to basically park itself. It would go forward and backward into tight spaces, allowing the driver and passenger to exit and enter the SUV when it was not parked in a tight space, like our garage.
It was very interesting to move the vehicle in and out of a parking space using just the key fob for the maneuver. However, it proved to be a great way to get the GV80 into our garage every day.
The all-new GV80 will prove to be a great boon to the luxury SUV market and should prove to be the leader amongst the competition, with all the features and accoutrements that the others have but not quite as expensive.
Base price: $65,050
Price as driven: $65,450
Destination: $1,075