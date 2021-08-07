The K5 from Kia is this company’s latest shot at disrupting the marketplace with a new addition that is unique enough from the rest of the pack to prove itself. After a week, we found the new K5 has strong looks, great interior design and just enough power to make it an engaging and exciting drive.
Judging from the huge success Kia has had with its Telluride SUV product, the company has the mojo to make a new sedan work in a world filled with SUV offerings while some manufacturers are running away from making a sedan at all.
Kia has indicated it is all in on the new K5 and determined to succeed with its new design and look. Taking cues from Kia’s popular Stinger Sports Sedan, the K5’s exterior is designed to get everyone’s attention.
With a fastback and what Kia calls the “Tiger Face” up front, the new K5 has a unique look. We fell in love with the design and had many questions about the vehicle from neighbors and strangers during our trial week.
The amount of attention a car attracts out in public is a great way to determine if a new design really works. If people are asking about a car, they are looking and, for the most part, liking what they see. Will this new design prove disruptive to the market? Yes, indeed. Will it inspire a new mid-sized sedan market? That’s yet to be seen, but we would say yes if our experience is any indication of things to come.
The K5 we received for a week of testing came with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged engine that at first glance had us worried it would be underpowered for the size of the sedan. Not so. The 180 horsepower and 195 foot-pounds of torque always delivered more than enough power to keep us happy and engaged with the drive.
Later this year, a 2.5-liter GDI engine will be available that produces a very nice 290 horsepower and utilizes a “wet” dual clutch transmission, another first for Kia. This should provide an even more engaging drive.
The new “wet” transmission will use oil in its operation, thus allowing for better lubrication and cooling and larger torque outputs for the K5. This is all done with an electric oil pump.
During our week of driving, which included both in-town and freeway miles, we managed a genuinely nice 30 mpg, a great number when the price of fuel is headed to the $4 a gallon mark.
Another great option, particularly for the intermountain area, is the K5 can be had with all-wheel drive, or “All Weather Drive” as Kia calls it. This allows for torque to be distributed between front and rear wheels, depending on driving and weather conditions. This will be offered with the smaller motor only, but it’s still a great addition for the snow and ice that is sure to visit the Mountain West.
As if the attractive exterior of the new K5 was not enough, the folks at Kia have really outdone themselves by including all kinds of wonderful design, technology and safety features.
These features start with the GT-Line red interior package that gives the seats a fantastic red surface and was accented by the Wolf Gray paint on the outside of our K5. We loved the very upscale look, and, at only $1,245, it seemed like quite a bargain.
Also included in this package is an upgraded 10.25-inch infotainment screen with navigation along with adaptive cruise control that had a stop-and-go function. There are still luxury sedans that will not do the stop-and-go cruise control, at least not for such a small price.
Craig had to take the Kia to Ogden on one of our test drive days and got caught in traffic in both directions. Having the automatic cruise with stop-and-go was a lifesaver in traffic. The lane keep assist was also a huge asset as the Kia would maintain its lane and stop and go with traffic. Features like these are not usually included at a price point such at Kia has given the new K5.
The K5 also had wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and with the ingenious wireless phone charger, the need for a cable was completely eliminated while driving the Kia. What we loved about this new version of the phone charger was it allowed us to push our phone down into it, keeping the phone in place and charging no matter what turns or bumps we encountered.
It’s a great concept and so different from the flat charger with rubber on it we have seen so often in other vehicles. Hats off to Kia for doing it differently and making it better, including adding a cooling fan to make sure phones stay happy.
Kia has also added some common natural voice recognition software that allows for simple commands like “turn on the heated steering wheel” or “turn on the air conditioning.” If we had to guess, Kia is not far from an Alexa-like environment where the car is mostly controlled by voice.
For its price, the Kia K5 — which is replacing the outgoing Optima — cannot be beat. It checks off all the boxes and would make the perfect everyday vehicle for any active family or executive.
Base price: $29,090
Destination charge: $965
Price as driven: $31,300