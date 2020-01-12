As the relatively new, at least in auto year that is, Lexus NX grows into its fifth year of existence, it still looks to be a very popular choice among those looking for a more compact SUV that still features a higher seating position than most in its class.
It has been a few years since we had a week with the NX, and then it was the hybrid version, so getting an F Sport proved to be a vast improvement in the fun-to-drive quotient of the SUV. The four-cylinder engine comes tuned with a very nice 238 horsepower and 258 foot-pounds of torque.
We have always found with these smaller SUVs that once they pass the 200 horsepower mark, they become very fun to drive. As was the case with the NX, it handled pretty much like a sedan with a higher view and a whole bunch of extra power.
We found ourselves giving it a little extra nudge every time we started out with the NX. With the F Sport addition, extra sound from the engine is piped into the cockpit for a very ear pleasing note whenever acceleration is added to the SUV. This feature can also be tuned by the driver for louder or softer notes; it just made us feel better to have a heavy engine note inside with us.
When developing the new NX Lexus, engineers kept in mind the following assumption, “Premium Urban Sports Gear” — some very crazy wording when it comes to speaking of a Lexus. Lexus was looking for an edgy design that would connect with their users and hint of what was next to come as Lexus continues to strive for perfection in the auto market.
We found while driving the Lexus NX that it was a joy from start to finish as it handles so well, gliding through turns and around tight corners, and it is so easy to maneuver in a parking lot. Lexus put a lot of emphasis on it being an urban dweller vehicle and it has really lived up to that name.
The term “Inner bullet” has been used time and again by the designers of the new NX and really gives a definition of the new overall look of the NX. With a diamond shape that starts at the new standard spindle Lexus grille that was even larger on the F Sport, widening out through the body and then tapering into the rear. The presence of the wheels and tires has been emphasized to give a strong SUV feel to the vehicle, even with its smaller size.
Another thing that we noticed in the interior of the NX was the usual Lexus mouse used to control functions on the center console screen was gone, replaced by a touch pad that was clickable and also had haptic or vibrating feedback. We have never been huge fans of the mouse system; we have always found it hard for us to use in the past, always pushing down and having the cursor move somewhere else on the screen, making a selection that really didn’t want or desire.
The new touchpad did take some getting used to, but it turned out to be much better than the mouse as it was easier for us to make our choices on the screen. The haptic feedback did indeed help with that, giving us a more positive reinforcement when making choices. We also liked the way it functioned with more “Apple”-like prowess, allowing two finger resizing and single finger swipes to get to different functions.
Once seated in the NX, most of the ruggedness of the exterior disappears as Lexus surrounds the occupants with the luxury and comfort that has become the essence of their brand. Soft touch surfaces wrapped in NuLuxe are everywhere that the driver’s or passenger’s hand or arm could possibly wander, along with soft metal accents to break up the interior with an elegant flair.
The seat cushions have been reshaped for a better fit. They are quite similar to what Lexus has done in the new IS series and are designed to give a more confident feel for the driver. We loved them in the IS and during a week long test drive of the NX, it just seemed to get more comfortable with each mile we traveled.
There was also some extra space before the arm rest in the center console because of the new touchpad, and the designers have added a sunglass holder. We found it very convenient and different from the normal overhead location, and the top popped out and had a mirror on the back of it for a quick check to make sure all was in order with our shades before exiting the NX.
The F Sport also came with a sport tuned suspension, again adding to the overall enjoyment of the ride in the NX. It also became even better when Sport and Sport+ modes were engaged. The added Adaptive Variable Suspension would also adjust to how a specific driver was handling the SUV.
This year, the NX comes complete with Lexus Safety System 2.0 that includes blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane trace assist, pre-collision warning and braking, road sign assist, intelligent high beam headlights and radar adaptive cruise control. We would have expected nothing less from the luxury brand. This year, Android Auto is also included in the SUV.
The NX F Sport is definitely a viable contender in the compact SUV department. Adding a huge dose of fun to the mix, it is definitely a great Urban Warrior.
Base Price: $40,360
Price as Driven: $50,023