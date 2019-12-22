SUVs are all the rage now in the automotive world, especially with us, the buying public, with smaller compact versions being the most popular. With that in mind, Mazda has come up with an all new SUV to add to its line and named it the CX-30.
I was invited to spend two wonderful days in mid-December enjoying the California sun, while getting to experience the new CX-30 on a daylong drive from San Diego to Palm Springs. It was very nice to get out of the cooler, stormy weather of Utah even if just for a very short time.
This new SUV slots itself mostly in size right between the Mazda CX-3 and CX-5, which would have at first led me to wonder why not call it the CX-4? As explained to all the journalists at the event there is already a Mazda CX-4 in China and Japan that is very different from the CX-30. Being a global company, it had to come up with a name that fits so CX-30 it is.
One of the first questions asked was: Why add a CX-30 to the line? The answer was Mazda is looking for a younger, more active customer with a lifestyle that would fit the new design. That being a vehicle that is nimble, athletic and able to tackle almost any excursion these customers would want to take along with having more inside space for their stuff.
The CX-30 is the second design to take on Mazda’s new version of what it calls the Kodo design or “Soul of Motion.” It was shown that Mazda actually uses clay model artists when designing the exterior of their vehicles. This way they give all of their models a real human artistic touch. It is also able to make minuscule changes to the body to get just the look it wants.
In fact, the new CX-30 has no hard lines along the exterior panels, or abrupt bends in the sheet metal. The sides are even designed from a calligrapher’s stroke to give an “S”-like reflection when viewed from any angle.
This all adds up to a rhythm of movement when looking at the CX-30, tempting the owners to take it on adventure after adventure. This design is specifically done to move people that have been accustomed to sedans or coupes to be fans and, more importantly, drivers of an SUV.
And the work is paying off for not just Mazda but other manufacturers as SUVs have really become the new shiny car in the motoring world. It seems that Mazda has taken its design to a new level with the CX-3 and 30 to capture as much of that audience as possible.
Inside, it went for a more open look and feel in the CX-30 by pushing the infotainment screen high onto the dash and taking away its touchscreen abilities which allows for a larger feel in the cockpit.
Don’t worry about the nontouchscreen as it was explained that the vehicle is actually easier to drive without it and the distraction that comes with it. To see the screen, now the driver only has to take a quick glance down, and learning to use the buttons on the steering wheel to navigate is very easy.
Mazda folks were quick to point out that it only takes a matter of three weeks to remap our brains to understand new ways of doing things, so in the end it is a safer arrangement and will work better for most everyone.
Inside the premium trim that I was able to drive in California, there was a rich brown leather dashboard mixed with black leather seats. The seats have been completely revamped to keep one’s spine in a more upright position, as when walking. This is to minimize stress and drowsiness from long drives.
Even the buttons around the cockpit have been redesigned to give a soft-clicking tactile feedback when used.
The speaker placement is completely different with tweeters now pointing at the occupants as opposed to bouncing off the front glass, and woofers hidden in the front leg cowlings to allow for more bass to come through and keep the doors sealed tight.
It seemed to me that every aspect of the old CX-3 was looked at and gone over with a fine-toothed comb and made better with the introduction of the CX-30.
Driving it was a joy as we got to experience city, freeway and highway terrains throughout the day. The interior proved to be extremely quiet, even approaching that of a luxury SUV. Going back to all the design, it was a job well done.
The 186-horsepower engine — tops in the class — proved to power the nimble SUV with ease through the mountainous journey we made to Palm Springs. The CX-30 was able to handle some very twisty roads like a champ as we descended into the springs.
The premium package also came with paddle shifters to allow the driver more control over the vehicle, which helped to keep me engaged during the drive down the mountain.
The CX-30 will also be very affordable, starting at just over $21,000 and very nicely equipped at that level with almost all of the safety features Mazda has to offer. Our test drive came in at just over $29,000 — a point that Mazda wanted to push.
The new CX-30 started arriving in dealers last week so they should soon be everywhere and ready for test drives.