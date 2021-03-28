With the New Year came a new version of the ever popular Mazda3 sedan, or hatchback as it was in our test ride’s case. This year, the folks at Mazda have not only come up with a beautifully contoured version of their 3 series vehicle, they have also added some great turbocharged power to perhaps bring back a version of what was the Mazda3 Speed.
After a week with the new turbo version of this smaller hatchback, we came to love and enjoy the injection of speed that had been added, not to mention the sleek new design that comes inherent with any new Mazda’s look.
After having won World Car Design of the Year for the new fourth-generation Mazda3, this new look will have heads turning and folks asking questions. We felt this is one of the best new designs to come out of the new “Kodo design” look from the company. As Mazda continues to develop and enhance this type of design, it is done to give each of their vehicle an underlying emotional connection with each and every owner.
In our opinion, this is a job well done as they continue to inspire and connect with those of us who are looking for more than just a way to get around each day. After a week, we found ourselves looking for reasons to get out and drive the Mazda3, even though that week was full of cold winter conditions.
In the past, we have had some experience with a Mazda3 Speed as Craig’s sister Christi has owned one since 2013, the last year that the Speed was offered by Mazda. Back then, it came also as a hatchback but was only available with a manual transmission and offered a very nice 263 horsepower from a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder turbocharged motor.
The fourth generation of the Mazda3 can be had with a six-speed manual transmission but not with the increased power of a turbocharger. The same 2.5-liter, four-cylinder engine is included in all models, but when the turbocharger is added the company is only offering it in a six-speed automatic transmission.
Christi was very interested in the new Mazda3 as hers is now aging with over 90,000 miles on it, but it has served her well with very few minor repairs over the years. With that in mind, when we heard there were a pair of Mazda3 turbos in the fleet, we specifically requested the hatchback for her to get a better idea of whether this might be a replacement for her Speed.
After taking her out for a couple of different drives in the new hatchback, she had become very enamored with the new look and especially the inside design — and most importantly, the more sophisticated and defined ride of the car.
Her older Speed is not equipped with all the new suspension, safety and technology additions, as is the new Mazda3. Her only hesitation was the fact it did not come with a manual transmission. For most aficionados, this may continue to be a hesitation if looking to move to a newer Mazda.
We love a good manual transmission and have had many vehicles over the years that have had a manual for a gearbox. As we have become more age advanced, however, we have come to enjoy more and more an automatic transmission, as it makes for an easier everyday driver.
Once we were able to show Christi the new included paddle shifters, which she had never seen before in a vehicle, she was able to come to the conclusion that they might be just as engaging as a manual transmission.
The new turbocharged version of the Mazda3 now makes for 227 horsepower on 87 octane gas, and if you run premium it will make for a very nice 250 horsepower with 320 foot-pounds of torque. We found this one upgrade to the Mazda took it to another level of driving excitement, as we zipped around in it during the week.
We agreed that this version of the new Mazda3 would definitely have to be put in the “hot hatch” category with that kind of power and is now extremely close to the power of the old Speed3. In fact, we would bet it would be a very close race indeed between the two models.
Another great point would have to be the old Speed3 was expected to get 18 miles per gallon, and after a week with the new fourth generation we managed to average 27.2 mpg. Now that is a huge change in the past nine years and would definitely make feeding the 3 Premium a much easier thing to do.
Other changes are a very updated cabin with the 8.8-inch infotainment screen located high in the center dashboard. The controls for this system do take a day or two to get used to, but we were experts by the end of the week.
Heated front seats and a heated steering wheel really made for a much better ride, as early morning temperatures were dipping into the teens. The all-wheel drive system worked without a hitch and added some security during a spring snowfall.
Safety-wise, the new Mazda comes complete with all the automaker has to offer, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection with pedestrian monitor, front automatic brake assist and road sign recognition.
Also included in the Premium package was a very nice heads-up display that would project speed, safety warnings and navigation when being used.
Will Christi end up with a new Mazda3? We think that after the few rides we gave her it may indeed be in her future — a trade to a new Mazda with an extra dose of speed and technology.
Base price: $33,750
Price as driven: $34,945