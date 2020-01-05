This week’s test drive was definitely one of the largest, if not the largest, vehicle we have had since we started our automotive journey 10 years ago. The Sprinter 2500 passenger van from Mercedes weighs in at a just over 9,000 pounds with a girth of 92 inches, a length of 170 inches and a height of 118 inches.
In all reality that is 7-foot-8 inches wide by 14 feet 2 inches long and 9 feet 10 inches high. It’s one really big van. In fact, when I pulled up the first afternoon at our new home to do some finish work, the first comment from one of the workers was, “Hey your van is bigger than mine!”
What a comment coming from a heating guy driving a 2500 Ram Promaster cargo van, and indeed the Mercedes Passenger Van was larger, especially in the height department where we found we could walk about in the van with no trouble at all.
Coming complete with 12 seats our first reaction was we could get the entire family in here for an outing and still have an extra seat! So why not get them all together for a trip to Salt Lake to see the lights during the Christmas season?
Seemed like a good idea at the time to have a complete family outing of togetherness and get into enjoy the lights and other festivities, as Christmas was fast approaching. Of course with three of the clan under the age of 5, it would prove to not to be the easiest of outings.
What would have been really great was if we would have thought to bring along some iPads to keep some of the smaller ones entertained on the short 50-minute ride to downtown Salt Lake. Having the parents be able to walk about the inside of the van did not help with entertainment at the kids wanted to do the same.
So our first recommendation would be to get some kind of entertainment system it the van if taking family members of varying ages with you was the norm for getting the large van.
Having the 4x4 version of the van was great in the case of snow, or from some kind of overland camping experience as there was loads of room the back for gear. However, it did prove to be a challenge to get into for most of our family, especially when trying to carry a babe in arms as part of the deal. Both of our sons complained that it was hard to enter with smaller children.
Our 5-year-old grandson loved every minute of the adventure, as he was able to climb in and pick a seat with mom and dad and sister right there with him.
The seats proved to be adequate and comfortable enough for the ride up to Salt Lake, with the kids enjoying the reclining function especially on the ride home as some choose to take a quick nap.
Being so large, it was hard to communicate with everyone at once throughout the van, especially between the very rear seat and front seats. However, being able to take the entire family all at once did prove to be a bonus as we were all in the same place at the proper time.
Finding a parking space did prove to be difficult as the van with the extended roofline was not going to fit in the underground parking that prevails in downtown Salt Lake, forcing us to find a spot on in an outdoor lot further from our destination of City Creek Mall.
Walking around seeing the lights with all our kids did prove to be enjoyable, and we were thankful for having the large van during the Christmas season. At the end of the ride, the kids did comment it was fun to do once but they might not be as excited the second time out if the van was as hard to get in and out of.
So the second recommendation would be, at least on the 4x4 version, to include some kind of running board so that entering and exiting could be accomplished without having to put so much thought into it.
Our test ride did come with the six-cylinder diesel engine that had what would not be considered a huge amount of horsepower, in just 190 horsepower, but an incredible 324 ft.lb. of torque. So we never lacked for power, and the van did fine with the 70 mph speed limits, but does have a top speed of just 90 mph. With this set up, the van will also put a respectable 7,500 pounds.
There is also an option to get either a 7-inch or 10.25-inch multimedia touch screen that can be equipped with the new Mercedes Benz User Experience, adding almost an artificial intelligence to the mix. We have experienced this on some cars that we have driven from the manufacture and would recommend the addition if the van were to be used as a family hauler.
On the gas mileage side, we got a respectable 15 miles per gallon; considering the overall size of the Sprinter Van, this seemed pretty good. We ran it up to Salt Lake a couple of times and just around town for a pretty good mix of driving environments.
There are not main included creature comforts in the large van, but there would always be options that one could add, such as sleeping arrangements or even a kitchen if wanted. For a ultra large vehicle, we were very impressed with the way the Sprinter handled for the week — other than looking for large parking spaces it was easy to get around in.
Base Price: $48,990
Price as Driven: $61,333