Again, it seems that Jeep has found a way to make the perfect off-road product even better by adding a new engine to the mix, which is sure to excite even the most hardcore Jeep fan.
New engine, more power, of course, with the 392’s 6.4-liter Hemi motor coming in at 470 horsepower with and equal amount of torque to round out the package. This would propel the Wrangler to 60 miles per hour in a very short 4.5 seconds — if racing a Jeep is something that matters to you.
Jim Morrison, vice president of Jeep Brand North America, said it best: “This new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 broadens the meaning of Jeep Wrangler 4x4 capability and gives off-road enthusiasts something they can’t get anywhere else backed by the factory: V-8 performance and a 0-60 time of 4.5 seconds.”
The new 392 Jeep comes will all sorts of factory extras beyond the huge engine, including a 2-inch lift, upgraded frame rails, a unique suspension geometry, heavy-duty brakes and FOX high-performance shocks. We would also agree it came with the ability to go anywhere, as we have found with other Wranglers we have driven. But this one really has the extra power to back up the go anywhere statement.
We only had a short four-day loan with the Jeep, as they were trying to get it out to as many journalists as possible, but we did get it over a weekend — bonus for us. We figured it would be prudent to get out on Saturday and give the new, powerful Wrangler a real try in the Utah mountains in the early part of May.
With only one day to get out and really give the Jeep a climbing test, we headed for Little Moab, located in southwest Utah County, figuring that we could crawl over some rocks, get into the mountains and have a great day.
We were not disappointed by the new Wrangler as there were times we hit up to 25-degree inclines that it took in stride, hardly even using even an extra breath to get up and over any obstacle. We were able to travel over 100 miles in the backcountry of both Utah and Juab counties going over mountains and hills.
At one point, we were east of Santaquin, almost as far as the road went, and had just come to the crest of a very steep hill and had engaged the front camera to help us keep alert as to what was coming up. With the steepness of the hill, we could not see over the hood of the car. But with the camera engaged on the 20-degree hill, we could see that the road did not continue on the other side.
After engaging the park brake and getting out, it also became evident that we would have to back down the hill we had just crawled up as there was nowhere to turn around and not much choice if we wanted to return the Jeep on Monday!
Good news was that the backup camera came on with the gear change and we crawled right back down the steep slope with ease. There was only one time on Sunday afternoon that we were not able to crest a hill because the gravel was just too slippery for getting any traction, and the Jeep just dug in.
We were sure that we could have done that hill with a little more speed and some other finesse but decided against it since we did not want to have to report back that we had cause any kind of damage to the awesome 392 Jeep.
Inside, the Wrangler was loaded will all kinds of creature comforts that we would not have really expected from the Jeep. The seats were leather-clad with a beautiful bronze stitching that included the Rubicon logo.
There was also the full suite of safety features included in the 392: blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, rear cross path detection, park sense for backing and a remote start system that would help to warm up or cool down the Jeep depending on the weather.
This was also our first experience with the new Sky One Touch Power Top in a Jeep. This is a third option that can be had in place of a hard top or soft top. This system acts just like a very large sun roof, except that it is made from the soft material that would normally come with the soft top Jeep.
With just the touch of one button, it would automatically open toward the rear and would continue to the back of the jeep, leaving the entire roof open — a great experience for us, or any owner of the 392. Best of all, it could be done while going up to 60 mph. The rear window panels would also come out and store in the back if wanted.
Doing all of the above and taking the doors off really would make a true Jeeping experience. Leave it to the designers at Jeep to find new and exciting ways to enjoy the open trail while staying extremely comfortable in the seats that were also heated up front if needed.
The new Jeep Wrangler definitely checks off all the boxes, including now speed and over-the-top power! For not only a vehicle that will go anywhere but also one that is very spirited, even around town, the 392 is the perfect fit.
Base price: $73,500
Destination: $1,495
Price as driven: $78,740