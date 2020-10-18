Forty years ago seems like such a long time; we were just getting into high school, the president was Jimmy Carter, Voyager was able to show the world the rings of Jupiter and The Knack had the top spot on Billboard with the hit song “My Sharona.”
For some it seems like forever ago, but for Toyota, it marked the year that the brand Toyota Racing Division had made an appearance in the U.S.
Over those 40 years, TRD has been involved in everything from NASCAR and drag racing to making some of the most popular pickup trucks on the market, including the Tacoma and Tundra. It only seemed to make sense with all this diversification of product and brain power that they make the jump into the consumer sedan market.
So after a four-decade presence in America with TRD brand, the folks at Toyota have given their two most popular sedans — the Camry and Avalon — an injection of muscle and coolness, and pinning both with the TRD logo.
Right off, we were quick to notice many design changes on the exterior of the TRD Camry in very visible aero elements that have been added. Most striking was the addition of a wing across the back trunk line, giving us pause as we called it our racing Camry for the week.
The designers from Calty Design Research, Toyota’s design studio, have also given the sedan a more aggressive stance by lowering the body .6 inches as well as adding red brake calipers and an impressive TRD badge for each new Camry.
As an instant testament to the awesome new design, as we pulled into the parking lot of the CupBop Korean take-out food stand near Brigham Young University on the Friday night of our test drive, there were — almost as if on cue — two students who both began to question us on the availability of and what it was like to drive the TRD Camry.
It’s always a great opportunity to talk with folks about the vehicles we review and test each week, but this reaction was not what we had expected from a Toyota Camry. At the end of the 20 minute discussion, they both wanted photos of the new TRD enhanced vehicle to send to their friends and family.
We had to admit, after just a few hours of driving the new Camry, who really wouldn’t want a 300 horsepower sedan with looks to back up that kind of power? It also comes to reason that there are already many aftermarket parts available for the TRD, including a new performance exhaust system, and it shouldn’t be long until 300 horsepower is just the benchmark for buying a new TRD.
The new Camry comes with a DOHC 3.5 liter V6 power plant that is tied to and eight-speed automatic transmission and that has a sport mode and paddle shifters on the steering column. The engine also has a specially-tuned, cat-back dual exhaust that we found to give the TRD a very nice exhaust note.
This was especially evident every time we started the sedan in our garage but was also a great edition out on the open road if we gave it just that little extra push for speed.
Over the week of driving, and over almost 500 miles in mostly urban settings, we averaged a very nice 26.5 miles per gallon. We also found the Camry, with all of these great additions, not only way more fun to drive but it also had some great road manners, staying very planted and remaining controllable, even on very twisty turns.
Other additions that made for this awesome sport drive were a unique set of TRD shock absorbers along with summer tires that are included on the Camry only. Sport-enhanced, black alloy wheels rounded out the exterior, and coupled with the dual piston brakes, made the “Race Camry” even better.
The design folks did not leave out the interior when they started changing things around for the Camry. The red theme played out throughout along with the TRD concept. Red stitching in the seats and on the dashboard, along with red TRD logos in the headrest, add to the look.
Red it is also the theme in the drivers console with red speedometer and tachometer, and that were not enough red seat and shoulder belts really made us feel even more like racing around in the Toyota.
The seats were very comfortable and made from a black SofTex with fabric inserts. The only downfall was that they were not heated, which we needed as Mother Nature had finally added a little fall to our weather the day after the Labor Day holiday.
After our week with the TRD version of the Camry, we were very impressed with not only the design and handling of the Camry but also with how it stands out in a crowd. Our hats are definitely off to those at Toyota who made this happen.
It has to be hard to take what has become an icon in the automotive world and make something new and exciting with that product. For years, the Camry has been the bread-and-butter sedan for the company. Now, through the use of the TRD division, they have taken the Camry right off the NASCAR circuit and put it right into anyone’s driveway.
Check out the new “race”-inspired TRD Camry, and add a little excitement to your life; we sure did, at least for the week.
Base Price: $31,040
Price as Driven: $32,920