This year, Nissan has — again — done an overhaul on their popular Titan truck, adding a new design, a class leading stronger engine and standard technology to all models in the line. Oh, and higher trims levels are as comfortable as can be, as we found the Platinum Reserve version to be.
Along with other manufacturers, we would have to say that high end trucks are now on par with any luxury sedan.
Just two short years ago, Nissan built and completely redefined the Titan, a move at the time that was sorely needed in a market that saw others redoing their trucks on a much tighter schedule of every 2-3 years.
So, we were thrilled with the new additions and alterations on this year’s Titan.
With the competition fierce in market for trucks in America, it seems that everyone is coming up with new features and additions to make their truck different and unique in order to stand out in the marketplace.
There is everything from technology that will pretty much back up the truck with a trailer attached to new an all-electric trucks with power beyond anything seen to date. However, whether it will match up to the distance and capabilities of a regular gas-powered truck is yet to be seen.
We have always enjoyed driving a Nissan that carries the Platinum Reserve trim, and it was no different this time in the Titan.
It was more like operating a very large, luxury sedan — with all the boxes checked — that now drives and performs to abilities that, just a few short years ago, we would never have expected from a truck.
The only part of the ride that kept reminding us we were in a truck was the slightly-stiffer suspension that comes on the Titan, so it can tow and haul pretty much anything we would have needed to move around.
With a new 400 horsepower, 5.6 liter, V8 engine coming with 413 pounds feet of torque, it is ready to handle any job.
The new Titan will tow up to 9,350 pounds with a bumper hitch and up to 11,000 pounds with an available gooseneck hitch in the bed. It can also accommodate up to 2,450 pounds of payload in the HD version that we tested.
We noticed right away that the controls for heating and cooling the seats were the same as we have experienced with the Infiniti. Yes, the leather-clad seating in the Pro 4X were both heated and cooled, along with the steering wheel that was also leather wrapped and heated. This would certainly make the early mornings of many Utah days much more tolerable.
Also new to the 2020 Titan across the entire lineup will be an eight-inch touch screen that will include NissanConnect as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, Nissan has gone the extra mile with an optional nine-inch touch screen that came with our test ride. This new screen is even higher resolution than the standard HD using WXGA protocols.
We loved the larger, higher-definition screen as the smaller screen from the past was an issue for us, especially with the competition having at least an eight-inch screen. The new screen is set beautifully into the center of the dashboard within reach of the driver or passenger.
The designers have also put a large seven-inch LED programmable driver information display in the center cluster for easy access to important driving information.
We had a chance to take the new Titan out in the first snow of the season, here, in Utah, which came in late October and dropped temperatures significantly during our Sunday drive in the Nissan.
Sunday afternoon, we took the truck from Springville up through Provo Canyon to Heber then up through Park City and down Parley’s Canyon.
The temperatures were very low, in the mid 20’s, seemed more like a January day as we climbed into the mountains. There was still some snow around and the roads were wet, but the Titan handled it all with ease in four-wheel drive high mode.
No moving around in this truck or struggling up the steep grades the new engine proved to be a perfect fit for the truck, as we averaged right around 19 miles per gallon for the week. Living up to Nissan’s statement of “Powerful Warrior,” coupled with the nine-speed transmission, we would put it up against any of the competition in the market for style and ride comfort.
Our favorite part was all the extra safety features that were included with the truck. We have come to enjoy the Nissan Safety Shield in other models in their line, and the truck was pretty much no exception.
About the only extra that didn’t come was the addition of lane keep assist.
The adaptive cruise control worked flawlessly, even as we traveled on very wet roads, always staying engaged and keeping us a safe distance from those in front of us. The all-around view monitor is also a favorite that we have enjoyed for years from Nissan, making backing up and getting into tight spaces easier, especially in a truck as large at the Titan.
Since the redesign of the Titan, we think it has one of the most impressive exterior designs in the business with just the right amount of aggressiveness combined with a dose luxury to give the sense of a commanding presence on the road.
Buying a truck nowadays can be a very time-consuming adventure and will come down to personal preference and desire for different options and creature comforts in what are now very luxurious cabins.
Nissan has made giant strides over the past few years in the pickup world, and we would recommend checking out the new Titan. You might just be surprised at how far they have come and what they now have to offer.
Base Price: $61,690
Price as Driven: $69,380