Leave it to the folks in the Mercedes AMG division to find a way to bring their largest seven seat SUV to 60 miles per hour in just over four seconds.
Seems kind of crazy, but the large SUV turned out to have a huge amount of fun and youthful energy that also came with it.
However, getting that much metal to that speed does come with a price tag, and when you add in all the extra luxury that comes with a Mercedes, we had the most expensive vehicle we have driven this year, as it topped at around $150,000.
Just how does a SUV this large get to be so fast? Well, it is all part of what the AMG division at Mercedes does, just like their counter part, the M division at BMW. They make what is already a great product even better by fine-tuning and adding elements that add all kinds of excitement to the drive.
This new SUV comes equipped with a 4.0 liter, V8 engine complete with a twin-turbo and is rated at 603 horsepower. In fact, this is the same engine that comes in the brand’s GT supercars, where it can get to 630 ponies.
Another side note is the SUV is built in America at the Tuscaloosa, Alabama, plant — except for the engine, that is hand assembled in Germany.
All this power is connected through a nine-speed transmission, comes with all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension that is user definable, and standard 21-inch wheels and tires. After a week with the SUV, we averaged right at 16.5 miles per gallon, as was expected from the EPA.
After just a day of driving the newly redesigned SUV, it was evident it was pretty much just a large racecar with more interior upgrades that we could ever have imagined possible to keep all the occupants traveling in complete and total comfort.
For instance, we took it over to Craig’s sister’s house, and the kids — of course — wanted to have a ride in a car with that kind of price tag. It was not long after that 16-year-old Casey, sitting in the rear as younger brother Max (a car geek) had taken the front seat, discovered that the rear seats were also equipped with massagers.
This was all controlled through the Mercedes-Benz User Experience tablet installed in the center console between the rear seats and came as part of the Executive Rear Seat Package upgrade (valued at $3,700).
From that point on, she was completely content and the bickering for shotgun stopped.
Of course, the front seats also came with massagers that included many different types of massage settings, with some even turning on the heat during the massage. All four seats were also heated and cooled, not many out there that have rear cooled seats.
The new GLS63 comes with all the great Mercedes technology inside. We found it is not all about the massaging seats, although they were very nice. Not only is AMG a gorgeous offering in the world of SUV’s, but it also drives like a dream, just sailing down the road, if fact it practically drives itself it is so loaded with technology.
We have driven a number of different vehicles that when the adaptive cruise control is set they will center themselves in the lane and stay there with ease.
Mercedes has put some serious engineering into their version of this technology and we loved the way if performed. After making sure all the right boxes were checked in the setup menu of the GLS, we set the cruise after hitting Interstate 15 north out of Springville.
Not only did it center the E53 in the lane and maintain a set distance form any vehicle it came upon, but it would even slow down to take tighter curves on our route, and would speed up and slow down according to speed limit signs it saw along the way.
The turn technology worked flawlessly as we took a Sunday drive up through Provo Canyon, winding up through the mountains and down into Heber. It would slow to as low as 40 miles per hour to make the tighter turns along the way.
This technology proved to be the best we have to date in a new vehicle.
This nearly-autonomous driving technology was awesome, to say the least, and it was not the last of the tech that had been added to the coupe that we would discover.
The LED accent lights inside the Mercedes could be changed to any color imaginable — and really should have been called mood lights. Having a color mixing pallet with endless choices was just too much fun to play with, kind of like having a new grown up toy at our beckon call.
All this technology can be run in a number of different ways, along with the usual touch screen there is also a touch pad on the steering wheel that can control it. But the folks at Mercedes didn’t stop there as a voice system has also been added. With the simple “Hey Mercedes” statement, we could control pretty much any system in the SUV.
Somewhat like asking Alexa or Siri to help with functions, it was very enjoyable to get Mercedes involved in our time out in the SUV. A simple “Hey Mercedes, change the ambient light to rose” would produce a new interior environment in the vehicle. If we didn’t like the radio it was as simple as “Hey Mercedes, play some jazz,” and the station would change.
Expensive, fun and exciting are all ways to describe the new addition to the Mercedes AMG line up, a perfect SUV for the family that needs a little extra kick in the drive.
Base Price: $132,100
Prices as Driven: $153,950