With the 2020 model year, Mercedes has given their ever-popular GLC 43, in both the coupe and SUV, using their words, a "fundamental update." This included a number or different extras and new options that gave the GLC all the new and great Mercedes options and technology.
Our week with the Mercedes came during Memorial Day weekend, so we just had to think of somewhere to go that would give us a chance to get out on the open road and maybe even get in some dirt with the new SUV.
Saturday, we awoke to a huge rain storm and a temperatures in the range of 42 degrees, very low for late May. We had originally looked to go north to somewhere like Promontory, but the weather looked even worse in that direction, so a last-minute adjustment was made and we headed for Emery County, southeast of our home in Springville.
This gave us chance to put the GLC through its motions headed up Spanish Fork Canyon and also use all the technology now included in the SUV to navigate our way down to Huntington, Utah. The SUV handled the climb and drive extremely well, even showing its prowess as we had to pass a couple of trucks towing trailers headed out for the weekend.
The AMG comes complete with an enhanced 3.0-liter V-6 biturbo engine that produced 385 horsepower and 384 foot-pounds of torque, attached to a speedshift nine-speed transmission. This combination would propel the SUV from 0 to 60 in a mere 4.7 seconds.
Even while climbing the steep mountain roads, we had no problem when passing, with the GLC acting as if it was no big deal to add the extra speed and climb on demand. We could hardly even tell it had downshifted to help give the wheels more torque.
The larger standalone turbochargers are mounted closer to the engine, with two of them practically eliminating any type of turbo lag and increasing power which is up 23 ponies from last year’s model.
After arriving in Price and taking the turn south toward Huntington, we came upon a roadside sign that pointed east toward the Jurassic National Monument, something we had never heard of. It seems that Vernal, does not have the corner on the dino market.
Turns out the park is about 14 miles after the turn toward Elmo, Utah, from Highway 10. Most of this ended up being on a dirt road that was sufficiently graded so the GLC had no trouble handling it at all. And with the 20-inch wheels and four-wheel drive system, it was a breeze!
Turned out there was a great little visitor’s center located at the site and also a building over the dig site where you can see how they have discovered over 15,000 bones since its discovery back in 1927. Being in such an out of the way place, it was by chance that sheepherders stumbled upon it when driving their flocks through the area.
Inside, the GLC was loaded with all kinds of comfort and technology that made finding our way a joy and our day with the SUV oh so enjoyable. Again, we loved the ambient lighting feature that would produce any color under the rainbow for nighttime driving.
Of course, the new "Hey, Mercedes" feature was included, which allowed us to ask pretty much any question of the vehicle and she would try to answer or comply with the request, similar to Siri and Alexa. We could ask for a change of radio station, what the weather would be tomorrow or for a specific destination. She was even able to find the Jurassic National Monument.
The seats were leather-clad and heated, of course, with a beautiful red stitching that continued throughout the cabin, which was also accented with carbon fiber, adding a very luxurious touch.
The dashboard is entirely digital with a 10.25-inch main infotainment screen that can be controlled via touch, a touchpad on the steering wheel or a touchpad between the seats. The instrument driving cluster is also a huge 12.3-inch LED screen that can be configured in three different ways, classic, sport or supersport, again making the driving experience completely customizable and different for every person.
We really love the way all the screens can be completely controlled with fingertip swipes on the small touchpads located on the steering wheel. This along with the "Hey, Mercedes" functions got us anywhere we needed quickly and easily navigating through menu options.
All this comfort and technology made the next part of our journey even easier as we saw a sign that indicated another dirt path to a geological feature named the Humbug Overlook. We couldn’t pass this up if the Mercedes was up to the challenge. So we used the onboard navigation to see where the road went in advance and it looked doable, so off we headed.
It was about another 15 miles on a dirt road that was SUV friendly, in other words, we would recommend it for any AWD vehicle but not a common sedan. The payoff at the end was an incredible sheer drop off into a canyon and vista to the east that was well worth the extra drive.
Safety features on the new GLC 43 included braking assist with adaptive assist and blind spot monitoring. We would have loved to have adaptive cruise control on the longer drive as it helps so much to keep the speed in check, especially with the large amounts of traffic we encountered on Memorial Day weekend.
The new GLC 43 proved to be a very worthy SUV, on road and off, and with the addition of the AMG package, it was a race car at heart, even inducing all the features to make it track ready. Family comfort, especially for mom and dad, would make this SUV a hit on anyone’s list.
Base price: 59,500
Price as driven: $70,110