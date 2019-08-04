There are weeks when the automotive stars line up and we are delivered a vehicle that is way beyond ordinary.
So it was with BMW’s new 8 Series Convertible. This all-new addition to the line proved over the week to have been designed with comfort in mind. The entire driving experience has been enhanced to add something for all our human senses to enjoy.
Turns out that this is the first 8 Series Convertible, and joins the new coupe that was also introduced this year. The looks of the new design were very provocative, as it had just the right amount of injected sport and driving dynamics to leave us wanting more.
The exterior design was elegant and sporty at the same time; we have been spending a lot time lately looking at new homes and designs around the area as we are building a home for ourselves. Every time we stopped anywhere on our Saturday drive looking at homes, folks would go out of their way to talk to us about the car first and the homes we were looking at second.
We found the 850i to be a people magnet, which in turn is a testament to its design. It is a sports car, however the design is not over-the-top and screaming sports car. It manifests itself more as grown-up or even adult sports car, sophisticated and powerful but not making a statement of “come race with me.”
At the end of the week, we had to acknowledge that is why so many people are drawn to the design as it plays on the emotions of sight and sound from the first moment that it makes an appearance. Not only does it have great looks, but the sounds coming from the pipes are also perfect for the type of car that it is.
We loved the fact that we could change the driving mode, jumping between comfort, sport, sport plus and an individual assignable mode. This allows that driver to set suspension, exhaust, transmission and engine response to fit any need. We loved tuning the exhaust so it made sweet little pops when driving around town, mostly of course, because it helped to draw more attention to the 850i.
On the power side, the BMW comes with its newest version of the 4.4-liter V8 engine, complete with 423 horsepower and 453 ft.-lbs. of torque. Oh and it also has a twin scroll turbo charger that puts power to the wheels as quickly as possible. Also included is a lunch control system just for those moments on the track.
Along with the eight-speed Steptronic Sports Transmission, which is loaded with all kinds of new technology, they combine to rocket the 850i to 60 in just 3.8 seconds. This may not be the fastest on the market but combine that will the overall comfort of the BMW, and we felt it could not be beat!
It was hard not to just spend the entire week driving the new 850i. We agreed that this was one of the most engaging drives since we had the opportunity to drive the i8 when it was introduced a few years ago.
Even Deanne found herself putting the convertible into Sport+ mode just to hear the cool pop-pop-pop of the exhaust when it would down shift. Yes, there were times when we have to do rock, paper scissors to see who would get to the have the BMW for the day.
Inside the convertible was loaded with all kinds of creature comforts including heat that would come out from the seats and neck level, giving the effect of having a scarf when riding with the top down. This was a great feature and allowed us to lower the top on the couple of late May days when the temperature was hovering in the mid 50s. This would also make the top-down season longer for the owners, awesome!
Included was the new 12.3-inch high definition center cluster display, where the gauges have been pushed as far to the sides as possible allowing for navigation information and the map to be displayed in the center, and also allowing the driver to keep eyes forward as much as possible.
A heads-up display was also standard in the 850i and now includes a huge display area that will project speed, driving directions and even station lists for the radio and telephone lists. It can all be controlled from the steering wheel, giving the drive all the information needed to complete any drive and eyes forward on the road.
On the safety side, the convertible was loaded with all sorts of features including blind spot monitoring, pedestrian detection and avoidance that can actually bring the vehicle to a stop or to slower speeds to minimize a collision. The BMW will also look ahead and down side streets to try and detect traffic that the diver may not see and avoid collisions.
Adaptive cruise control combined with lane departure and lane keep assist will keep the vehicle centered in the lane and at a set distance behind the car in front of it. This is a stop and go system that works in heavy traffic and up to 130 mph, allowing the driver to get to his destination more relaxed. We found this to be one of the best systems we have encountered to date in this area.
Of course the seats were both heated and cooled and oh so comfortable to be in, as we spent as much time as possible in the vehicle during our test week. We also found out that the BMW came with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering where the rear tires would actually turn up to 2.5 degrees to help maintain the stability of the vehicle on the road.
The newest addition to the BMW 850 series is one fine new vehicle and worth a look as convertibles are harder and harder to find the German company has come up with a winner in this luxury world. There are so many features and design that are included this really is the “Ultimate Driving Machine!”
Base Price: $121,400
Price as Driven: $131,995