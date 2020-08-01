Over the past couple of years Cadillac has definitely made a large commitment, by jumping into the SUV market in a big way. Back in 2017 the only SUV offered by the company was the iconic Escalade that has been around since the 1999 model year when it was first introduced to compete with the Lincoln Navigator.
In 2018 the XT5 was introduced as a Cadillac mid-sized SUV then in 2019 the XT4 came along as a compact luxury SUV and rocketed to the top of that segment of automobiles. This year brings what Cadillac is dubbing a mid-sized plus SUV with the three row XT6 that slots between the XT5 and Escalade in the line.
This is an all-new addition for the manufacture and is based very loosely on the Chevrolet Traverse in size. After that we found it to be all Cadillac inside and out, featuring the large and in charge look that has given the Escalade many great vibes over the years.
It was originally planned to be a 6 seat vehicle however the designers changed their minds and the XT6 comes standard with 7 seats, with a 6 seat spread as an option. We loved the configuration of seats as gave us the chance to take our Son JaCoby, his wife Hailey and their son Madden out for dinner on the first day of our test drive of the XT6.
The rear seat was spacious enough to allow for the car seat to be put in the middle with room for Hailey and Grandma Deanne on each side. Turned out to be the favorite part of the week for Deanne getting to sit next to our grandson, if we would have had the captain’s chairs in the 2nd row someone would have had to sit in the 3rd row as we went out.
We did find that the second row would tip forward and slide forward to allow for easy access to the third row seating which wasn’t bad, but with a full sized adult a longer trip would be a struggle. The second row would also slid forward and recline somewhat allowing for a little more leg room in the rear.
Being a Cadillac the third row of seats were automatic and would fold up and down with the push of a button located in the rear most compartment on the side wall. This made for getting extra storage room in the rear much easier, providing for 43.1 cubic feet of room. With the both rows down there is a cavernous 78.7 cubes available
Over the weekend we took the chance for a longer drive up over the Mirror Lake Highway heading out of Kamas, Utah and ending in Evanston, Wyoming. We felt this would be a great way to really test out the XT6 as the road winds and climbs to over 10,700 feet in elevation at Bald Mountain Pass.
With the completely new model Cadillac has included a very strong 3.6 liter V6 engine complete with 310 horsepower and 271 ft.lbs. of toque. This is mated to a nine speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift that would seamlessly slip through the gears, even on the long and arduous climbs high in the Uinta Mountains.
It had been a long time since we took the opportunity to drive on this road, soon realizing we should really do it more often as it turned out to be one of the most beautiful routes we have been on this year through the mountains. The road is narrow and it takes some time but there are some great stops along the way and some excellent trails up into the mountains.
The XT6 handled it all exactly as we would have expected even at the high altitudes not even a hiccup as it would down shift and take on the climb with attitude.
Safety and technology were definitely on the minds of those that came up with this new SUV for Cadillac as they were abundant in both categories in the XT6. Along with radar cruise control, lane keep assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear park assist and automatic front braking came a new technology Cadillac has dubbed ‘Night Vision’.
In simple terms this is like a true night vision inferred camera that will project and image on the diver’s center cluster screen in black and white that highlights objects with differing temperatures. For instance a pedestrian would be very white, or a large animal the same. The system will then alert the driver to their presence if he is getting to close both audibly and with the seat vibrating system.
This will work up to 82 feet in front of the vehicle, the coolness factor of this system was over the top, and it also functioned just as it was intended during our test drive. At this point the driver still needs to engage the system at night as it does not come on automatically.
The new XT6 also comes with all the great safety features including front and rear parking assist, forward collision warning and mitigation, blind spot monitoring and lane keep assist. Our test ride also came with a huge full color heads up display that gave us all the pertinent information we needed on our trip on the backroads to Evanston.
Cadillac president Steve Carlisle per it perfectly by stating “Every seat is the best seat in the house,” said Carlisle. “From luxurious appointments, comfort and convenience to premium sound and technology features, every passenger gets an optimized experience.”
After a week in the new Cadillac we were in complete agreement as we had the best seat in the house for that entire week. This new addition the luxury SUV realm will prove to be a strong competitor in the field of mid-sized models.
The new XT6 will make the perfect family hauler for almost any weekend excursion. It would even make a great addition for empty nesters like ourselves as we experienced.
Base price: $54,695
Price as driven: $71,585