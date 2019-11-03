Electrify America seems to be the new catch phrase that is going around as more and more of our daily lives become dependent upon electricity. Car manufactures are also part of the movement as hybrids and electric cars are now commonplace on all roads.
In that regard it only makes sense that the company, which introduced the modern day minivan back in 1984 with the Dodge Caravan, be the first to bring a hybrid version of the concept to market. It’s a bold move for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to do it to a minivan, as everyone else seems to be moving to the ever popular SUV.
We figured the best way to really give the new minivan a run for its money would be to charge it every day and drive it as we would any of our own vehicles, to work, shopping out to dinner, etc. The object would be to see just how good of gas mileage we could get and also how many electric miles that we could eek out.
Fully charged, the Pacifica would show that we had 38 electric miles to play with for the day, of course that could vary a little depending on regenerative braking, going downhill and the like. Case in point would be on Sunday, we took a trip to Park City and used up all the electric miles on the way up.
However we chose to go up over Guardsman Pass and dropping back down into Midway we were able to gain a net 17 more miles of electric use!
So how did the test work out? Well we were able to drive the Pacifica a total of 362.7 miles of those 186.3 were on electricity, and 176.4 were eaten up using the gasoline engine for a net mileage score of 33.2 mpg.
It would take more math and figuring of how many kilowatt hours were used up charging the minivan to full, but even then at an average cost of 8.5 cents per hour we felt pretty confident that we would definitely save money in the long run by charging every night.
The last time we drove a Pacifica that was not hybrid we averaged just over 22 mpg so adding the electric engines and batteries give the minivan a significant upgrade in the mileage department. The addition of the batteries is one spot where the Pacifica gives up some previous mojo.
With the rechargeable batteries onboard that will propel the vehicle for up to 38 miles on pure electric power and at freeway speeds, the Pacifica loses the second row of stow and go seating. By this we mean the seats cannot stow and go they have to be removed by hand to use the space.
Even though we did enjoy highest trim level — ‘Limited’ — for our evaluation week which of course comes with many extras, at the end of the week we were convinced these extras would do nothing but help parents with busy lives keep their kids in check and happy in their many day to day adventures. But on the family vacation this vehicle would become priceless for any parents to own!
The Limited also comes complete with 10-inch screens on back of each of the front seats which we were able to use with our daughter Sadie and her husband Brett on a Saturday night out. We put on a movie for their entertainment, “The Lion King” which they enjoyed for our short 30-minute ride.
That however was not all they enjoyed as the Pacifica comes with many applications and games just for the kids. Sadie and Brett enjoyed games like Tic-Tac-Toe, checkers, chess and bingo that they could play by themselves or against each other. The bingo game even made them look for objects along the way — the thought here would be to keep the children or our grown children engaged during the ride.
The best app turned out to be a “Are We There Yet” app that works with the navigation, when a destination is input the folks in the back can see where they are on the map and how long it will take to get to the destination. Again a priceless addition from the engineers making the long family vacation better for the grownups.
The Pacifica was more than up for any challenge no matter where our week took us. With the 3.6 liter V6 engine that provides 287 horsepower that is mated with a nine-speed transmission, there was never a doubt that we would be able to go anywhere we needed to get. With over 550 mile range when fully fueled and charged, the Pacifica Hybrid transforms into the ultimate road tripping vehicle.
Those up front are not left out by the designers as there was luxury and technology aplenty. Heated and cooled seats are standard on the Limited, along with a heated steering wheel — both additions we really can’t live without in a climate where the seasons can give us very cold days and nights.
The 8.4-inch touchscreen that comes with the new Uconnect system is now in high definition and includes and all around view monitor when backing, along with a great navigation system. We have come to love the way everything can be controlled form this screen from radio to climate control.
Safety is also a priority in the Pacifica with standard features being the blind spot monitoring, rear cross path detection and parking assist. Added in our Limited trim with the Customer Preferred Package were adaptive cruise control with stop and go, forward collision warning with advanced brake assist, rain sensing wipers and automatic high beam control.
The addition of the 18-inch polished aluminum wheels gave the exterior a more refined look, one we would suggest as this look takes more of that minivan stigma away. With the new sleek exterior design the Pacifica is no longer just another in its class, in fact with the rear doors closed it no longer screams minivan, we would have to say it looks more like a large SUV.
For a great addition to the family and one that will grow with that family the new Pacifica Hybrid has to be the leading choice in this ever evolving and competitive electric market.
Base Price: $45,795
Price as Driven: $50,255