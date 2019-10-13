We were first introduced to the new Nissan Versa at the Rocky Mountain Driving Experience out in Colorado Springs at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort by Nissan product specialist Jeff Falke with a complete walk around demonstration of the all-new vehicle.
He pointed out that this year represents the third generation of the popular Versa model. Nissan’s goal with this new design is to take the subcompact sedan to a new level and attract even more of the Gen X and millennial markets.
We had a chance for a short drive that day in the mountains west of the Springs. Fortunately, we would also be the first in the region to get an extended drive as Nissan allowed us to bring the Versa home from that trip to Springville.
It is only a couple of times a year that we have the opportunity to get some real road trip time in one of our test rides, so we were excited to have that time in the new Versa. Getting over eight hours behind the wheel on the open road is always an adventure and well worth the time investment on our part.
The Versa is an entry-level car that we would never expect to come with all the bells and whistles that we see on vehicles at much higher price points. And by entry level, we mean that a Versa S can be had for less than $15,000 with a manual transmission.
As also pointed out by Mr. Falke, one of the top Nissan priorities for the Versa is technology. After a long 500-mile road trip and an additional week with the subcompact, it was easy to see this in action.
A mostly digital dashboard has been added to the Versa, something we had seen previously in the new Kicks model from the manufacture. The speedometer is still analog and set to the right side on the dashboard with an LED screen that takes up the entire left side and can be configured with different things like a digital speedometer, something even our 2017 Rogue will not do!
Overall, the interior is very well designed, and the seats proved to be very comfortable even for the long road trip we made. We really liked the included 7-inch touchscreen that is as sleek and usable as any other Nissan we have driven.
Our phones hooked up without a hitch. With the included three USB ports, it was easy to use the Apple CarPlay and listen to podcasts most of the way home. Yes, there is even some of the younger technological need inside of us!
Also included in the SV trim level that we drove, which was still under $20,000, was Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 which comes with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Along with rear automatic braking when backing is lane departure warning, which worked very well on the trip home anytime we tried to wander out of our lane.
Automatic high beam assist, blind-spot monitoring and even rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control are all safety features that we have not seen at a price point under $20,000. We used the adaptive cruise all the way home from Denver and would never get a car without this. We have come to enjoy it so much over the past few years.
The entire front dashboard is now also part of the new “Gliding Wing” design that Nissan has incorporated into the new Maxima and Altima, that includes the instrument panel and expands that feel of space through the front of the car with what Nissan dubs a “wingspan.” We really loved the new design in the Altima and were glad to see it appear in the Versa.
During the original demonstration, it was pointed out how large the trunk was. Of course, one of the journalists said it had to be a two-body trunk as a joke and one of the younger members of our organization quickly jumped in proving he would fit with no problem.
As for us, there was plenty of room for our four pieces of luggage to make the trip home, with space left for even more. It would be easy for a family of four to travel in the Versa and have all their stuff along for the ride.
The new exterior of the Versa is just as captivating as the interior with a new V Motion Grill and sleek accent lines down both sides. Color is very important and Nissan dose not disappoint in this category with eight different colors to choose from including an Electric Blue and Monarch Orange.
The Versa is not going to win any race competitions with the 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 122 horsepower but proved to be more than adequate on our way home. It climbed the high mountain passes of Colorado with ease and even handled the 80 mph speed on I-70 in Utah. We managed a very nice 39 mpg for our over 900 miles in the Versa.
This new Versa may be entry level, but it will set a new standard for the market with all the injected technology and great looks that come with it. See this new sedan now at dealers across the Wasatch Front.
Base Price: $17,640
Price as driven: $19,140