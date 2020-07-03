Jeep has put an all-new engine into their ever popular Wrangler model giving a completely new meaning to the word torque. This new EcoDiesel puts out a huge 442 ft.-lbs. of torque along with a very strong 260 horsepower. This is almost 200 more than what the regular V6 Pentastar engine will produce.
With all of this great new added power we figured it would be completely awesome to take the Wrangler out on a mountain trail where we could really give it a good test run and see if all this new torque would make a difference.
We have been up Hobble Creek Canyon many times east out of Springville, Utah, since we have lived in town for many years, however we have never taken the chance to go offroad past the pavement at the end of left-hand fork of the canyon, as the road gets very narrow, rocky, and steep.
So we took to the internet checking out this road that was so close to home, and planned a day out with the Jeep along with mapping the route through the mountains, ending on highway 40 near Daniels summit. On paper it looked really easy for us to navigate to our destination, and doing it in a Jeep seemed like it would be a sure thing with no issues.
Saturday morning came and we packed a lunch and headed for the hills so to speak for a grand adventure with the new Jeep EcoDiesel. We knew that after leaving the paved highway at the end of the left-hand fork of Hobble Creek Canyon the road would get steep and narrow, as there is really no maintenance at all.
This turned out to be a very true fact as we headed up the narrow canyon, sometimes having only enough room for the Wrangler to fit on the road. This road proved not to be one that would accommodate just any vehicle in fact if we had not been in a Jeep we would have turned around after the first mile or so past the end of the pavement.
It is only a shot 33 miles from our home to Daniels summit via this route vs. the 50 mile one hour drive on paved roads. We would have still had the beautiful mountain scenery the entire trip on road, but the fun factor would have gone to zero.
That short 33 mile trip took us just under 5 hours to complete as we had to navigate dirt and rock roads that at times turned into a 15% grade going both up and down, along with mud pits in the middle of the road and creeks that we had to fjord in order to get through the mountains.
We had to cross Hobble Creek less than 1 mile into the trek, which made for some great photos and a good water experience, but it was not until later in the drive that things got very interesting when we came to some very large patches of mud that made up the entire roadway.
It turned out that we had to cross 4 different areas that were pure mud along the way with really no other option that going through or going back. After navigating the first one our confidence level went way up, so the next three times were much easier.
The Jeep handled everyone without incident, as long as we kept the forward momentum no matter how slow we had to go the Jeep charged right through. Plus once we had gone through one mud obstacle seemed as if it would have been much harder to turn around and go back. Getting through the mud was a fantastic experience in the Jeep and left us with a badge of honor on the outside of the Jeep!
The Jeep comes with the Uconnect 4 system from Chrysler with navigation that was our constant companion as the original map we printed was good but we found it hard to read and keep track of where we really were.
We certainly enjoyed the way we could take the digital map in the Jeep and look forward to where we were going to make sure we were in the right place, then go back to our current location. Without this option we may have turned back when a couple of times we would hit forks in the road that even at times had 3 or 4 directions to go.
Even stranger was the fact that the forest service doesn’t include traffic signs along the backways of Utah! We fell in love with all the torque the new engine provided us, as we put the Jeep into 4-wheel high as we left the pavement and stayed there for the entire journey.
Inside the Jeep was very comfortable even coming with heated seats which would be very nice in the winter. The infotainment screen is a large high definition 8.4 inch touchscreen with pinch and zoom capabilities, really acting just like an iPad as we discovered when using the navigation.
Of course the doors and roof would have come off, which we thought about doing at the first of the week but as cold front went through on Friday our drive high in the mountains found us getting into temperatures in the low 50’s even in mid-June.
For the entire drive we never saw another true 4 wheel drive vehicle, just side by sides and the smaller 4 wheelers as folks call them navigating the same road. We even had a couple of folks stop and ask us how we had even dared bring such a new Jeep on such a steep path?
About the only time that we really worried was before our first mud crossing in the Jeep, and mostly because if we got stuck one of those side by sides would have to winch us out, since that was about the only option not included on the Jeep.
Never did we think or feel that the Jeep would not make the climb, go through the river or down the steep hill, if performed exactly as we expected proving to be an extremely capable 4 wheel drive adventurer!
The new EcoDiesel engine is a great addition to the Jeep line, and should be on anyone’s list for what is probably the most capable 4 wheel drive on the market.
Base price: $41.795
Price as driven: $64,380