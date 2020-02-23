With the 2019 model year for the QX50, Infiniti came up with a totally new design — not only on the inside and outside but in what powers the SUV also. The new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine dubbed a VC-Turbo is the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, one of the most advanced internal combustion engines ever to be created.
In the 2020 edition of the QX50, the designers and engineers have taken the infotainment system to a whole new level by adding an additional 7-inch touchscreen below that existing 8-inch touchscreen on the center console.
As other manufactures have gone to longer and wider screens, Infiniti has added a second one to give the user more options. We like having two screens to work with so we can keep one dedicated to navigation and use the other for radio, climate control and phone functions.
Being in the process of still finishing up the last details of our new home, we spent the day on Saturday visiting many different furniture home décor stores around Utah and the Salt Lake valleys. Having the extra screen proved to be extremely useful in getting us to our many destinations with ease.
We found all the wizardry that was included added up to a fun and exciting drive that kept us wanting more of the Infiniti every day.
Along the way, we hit some pretty heavy traffic coming into the Salt Lake Valley. But with the adaptive cruise control engaged, the SUV took over the braking and accelerating so we didn’t have to worry at all. Also included was Nissan’s new ProPilot Assist that helps keep the Infiniti centered in the lane of travel when engaged.
We first saw this system at work a couple of years ago on the new Nissan Rogue and have been very impressed with how it responds, as long the lane marks are clear on the sides of the road. It is not autonomous driving but makes driving in traffic or long haul driving much less stressful. This system also came with a heads up display that topped off what is already a huge enhancement to a great technology package.
Everywhere we turned, there were new additions to the QX50 — and all of them for the best, in our opinion. Inside, there was luxury aplenty, with leather appointed seats straight from the Nissan engineers who have become some of our favorites in the industry. With the NASA inspired comfort, the seats made it easy to spend any amount of time in them.
In the center cluster, the diver display is a new LED screen that will display driving information that can also be used as a digital speedometer. And as a highlight, it will also display all the wizardry happing with the new engine. Add the heads up display and there are four separate screens all preforming different functions — a very hefty dose of technology for the QX50.
Inside, there is now plenty for room for five adults, as the wheels have been pushed as far to the corners as possible with the new design, which is quite a feat for an SUV of this size. There is also room for three full-sized golf bags in the rear with the seat up, not like the first time years ago when we drove an Infiniti coupe that had instructions on the trunk for how to fit two golf bags in the small space.
We had to save the best for last, as the new engine definitely turned out to be the most engaging part of our everyday drive in the new QX50. The new engine will continually transform, adjusting the compression ratio to optimize power and fuel efficiency.
The result of all this great technology will be that a now 2.0-liter turbocharged engine will have the torque and efficiency of an advanced four-cylinder diesel engine. Over the course of the a week with the QX, we found this to be completely true. Not only was there a huge amount of power and torque a plenty, it also allowed us to manage a better-than-EPA estimate of 28 mpg combined.
The QX50 is equipped with different driving dynamic modes that are selectable from the center console. And with the new CVT transmission that mimics shift points as well as any we have driven to date, Infiniti has created the perfect combination for such a small SUV.
With new engine mounts and insulation in the firewall along with a 17-speaker Bose noise canceling sound system, the ride was also probably the quietest we have had for the price point of the new Infiniti.
With this redesign, the folks at Infiniti have more than outdone themselves by changing everything inside and out — and more than that changing all the rules we have become used to with them and their brother Nissan! This was truly a fantastic ride and should prove to be a leader among its peers in the years to come.
Base price: $46,100
Price as driven: $49,630